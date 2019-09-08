Shimron Hetmyer struck a fine unbeaten 70 from 47 balls as the Guyana Amazon Warriors recorded their second-straight win to start the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, beating the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by eight wickets.

The Warriors made light work of their 154-run target, Hetmyer blasting seven boundaries and three sixes in helping to see his side home with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan impressed for Guyana for the second game running, taking 2-20 from his four overs as they restricted the Patriots to 153-8.

Devon Thomas top-scored for St Kitts and Nevis with 62 from 49 balls, while Fabian Allen added 33 off 19 lower down the order but, with wickets regularly tumbling, the Patriots were always well short of a competitive score - and so it proved.

