Day 1 of 1
Badge

Guyana Amazon W

159-2
Result
Badge

St Kitts and Ne

153-8

Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 8 wickets

Guyana Amazon W vs St Kitts and Ne

CPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer smashes fifty in Guyana win over St Kitts and Nevis

Shimron Hetmyer fired seven boundaries and three sixes in his 70 from 47 balls

Shimron Hetmyer struck a fine unbeaten 70 from 47 balls as the Guyana Amazon Warriors recorded their second-straight win to start the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, beating the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by eight wickets.

The Warriors made light work of their 154-run target, Hetmyer blasting seven boundaries and three sixes in helping to see his side home with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan impressed for Guyana for the second game running, taking 2-20 from his four overs as they restricted the Patriots to 153-8.

Devon Thomas top-scored for St Kitts and Nevis with 62 from 49 balls, while Fabian Allen added 33 off 19 lower down the order but, with wickets regularly tumbling, the Patriots were always well short of a competitive score - and so it proved.

Match Details

Date
8th Sep 2019
Toss
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, N Duguid
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite

guyana amazon w BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.A. King c Mir b Cottrell 27
C. Hemraj c Allen b Brathwaite 39
S.O. Hetmyer Not out 70
S. Malik Not out 23
Extras 0
Total 18.5 Overs 159 - 2
Full Batting Card

st kitts and ne BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 4 0 35 1
F.A. Allen 2 0 9 0
Hafeez 2 0 19 0
U. Mir 1 0 18 0
C.R. Brathwaite 3 0 28 1
A.S. Joseph 3 0 23 0
R.R. Emrit 3.5 0 27 0
Full Bowling Card

