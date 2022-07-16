Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Hants

107-2 (10.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

Somerset

 

Hampshire Hawks are 107 for 2 with 9.4 overs left

Hants vs Somerset

SUMMARY
Hants 1st 107-2 (10.2 ov)
Hants 1st Innings107-2

hants Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
B.R. McDermott c Abell b Goldsworthy 31 17 2 3 182.35
J.M. Vince (c) c Abell b van der Merwe 20 12 4 0 166.67
T.J. Prest Not out 26 20 4 0 130.00
J.J. Weatherley Not out 17 14 1 0 121.43
Extras 2nb, 7w, 4lb 13
Total 10.2 Overs, 2 wkts 107
To Bat: 
R.A. Whiteley,
J.K. Fuller,
L.A. Dawson,
N.T. Ellis,
C.P. Wood,
M.S. Crane,
B.T.J. Wheal

Fall of Wickets

  1. 47 Vince 4.2ov
  2. 68 McDermott 5.5ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Somerset Bowling
O M R W Econ
T.A. Lammonby 1 0 4 0 4.00
Brooks 2 0 24 0 12.00
Siddle 1 0 17 0 17.00
van der Merwe 3 0 20 1 6.67
L.P. Goldsworthy 1 0 21 1 21.00
B.G.F. Green 2 0 16 0 8.00

Match Details

Date
16th Jul 2022
Toss
Hampshire Hawks won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
G D Lloyd, N A Mallender
TV Umpire
N L Bainton
Match Referee
D A Cosker
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 16, 2022 3:15pm

  •  

    10.2

    Peter Siddle to Joe Weatherley. Slower length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    10.1

    FREE HIT. Peter Siddle to Tom Prest. Yorker, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    No ball Peter Siddle to Tom Prest. Full toss, pulling, hit pad past fine leg and it was a no ball.

  •  

    9.6

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.5

    Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Yorker, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.4

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    9.3

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Full toss, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    9.1

    FOUR! Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Ben Green to Tom Prest. Short, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Ben Green to Tom Prest. Full toss, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Gregory.

  •  

    8.1

    Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Slower ball half volley, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.6

    Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Yorker, driving, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.3

    Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.2

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    7.1

    Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    6.6

    Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    Ben Green to Tom Prest. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    6.1

    Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    5.6

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 5.5

    OUT! Caught. Lewis Goldsworthy to Ben McDermott. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Abell.

  •  

    5.5

    Wide Lewis Goldsworthy to Ben McDermott. Length ball, Leave, to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    5.4

    SIX! Lewis Goldsworthy to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    5.3

    Lewis Goldsworthy to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Tom Prest. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Roelof van der Merwe to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Yorker, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    4.4

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for no runs.

  • 4.2

    OUT! Caught. Roelof van der Merwe to James Vince. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, caught by Abell.

  •  

    4.1

    FOUR! Roelof van der Merwe to James Vince. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.6

    FOUR! Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, Scoop, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Yorker, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.4

    SIX! Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, working, hit body to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Jack Brooks to James Vince. Length ball, dropped, Played to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Jack Brooks to James Vince. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Peter Siddle to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    2.5

    FOUR! Peter Siddle to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Wide Peter Siddle to James Vince. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Peter Siddle to James Vince. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Peter Siddle to Ben McDermott. Yorker, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    2.2

    APPEAL! Peter Siddle to Ben McDermott. Length ball, defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Peter Siddle to Ben McDermott. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Edged to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    1.5

    SIX! Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Half volley, cutting, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Short, Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    1.3

    Jack Brooks to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Jack Brooks to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    0.6

    Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    0.5

    Tom Lammonby to James Vince. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    0.4

    Tom Lammonby to James Vince. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Tom Lammonby to James Vince. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.1

    Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Wide Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, flick, for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

