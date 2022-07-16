Cricket Match
Hants
107-2 (10.2 ov)
Somerset
Hants vs Somerset
|Hants 1st
|107-2 (10.2 ov)
|Hampshire Hawks are 107 for 2 with 9.4 overs left
Hants 1st Innings107-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.R. McDermott
|c Abell b Goldsworthy
|31
|17
|2
|3
|182.35
|J.M. Vince (c)
|c Abell b van der Merwe
|20
|12
|4
|0
|166.67
|T.J. Prest
|Not out
|26
|20
|4
|0
|130.00
|J.J. Weatherley
|Not out
|17
|14
|1
|0
|121.43
|Extras
|2nb, 7w, 4lb
|13
|Total
|10.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|107
Fall of Wickets
- 47 Vince 4.2ov
- 68 McDermott 5.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T.A. Lammonby
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|Brooks
|2
|0
|24
|0
|12.00
|Siddle
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|van der Merwe
|3
|0
|20
|1
|6.67
|L.P. Goldsworthy
|1
|0
|21
|1
|21.00
|B.G.F. Green
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Jul 2022
- Toss
- Hampshire Hawks won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, N A Mallender
- TV Umpire
- N L Bainton
- Match Referee
- D A Cosker
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
10.2
Peter Siddle to Joe Weatherley. Slower length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
10.1
FREE HIT. Peter Siddle to Tom Prest. Yorker, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
10.1
No ball Peter Siddle to Tom Prest. Full toss, pulling, hit pad past fine leg and it was a no ball.
-
9.6
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
9.5
Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Yorker, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
9.4
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
9.3
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Full toss, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
9.2
Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
9.1
FOUR! Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.6
Ben Green to Tom Prest. Short, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
8.5
FOUR! Ben Green to Tom Prest. Full toss, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
8.4
Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.3
Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
8.2
FOUR! Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Gregory.
-
8.1
Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Slower ball half volley, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.6
Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Yorker, driving, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.
-
7.5
Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
7.4
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.3
Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.2
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.1
Roelof van der Merwe to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
6.6
Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.5
Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.4
Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
6.3
Ben Green to Tom Prest. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.
-
6.2
Ben Green to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
6.1
Ben Green to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
5.6
Lewis Goldsworthy to Joe Weatherley. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
5.5
OUT! Caught. Lewis Goldsworthy to Ben McDermott. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Abell.
-
5.5
Wide Lewis Goldsworthy to Ben McDermott. Length ball, Leave, to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
5.4
SIX! Lewis Goldsworthy to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
5.3
Lewis Goldsworthy to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
5.2
FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Tom Prest. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
5.1
FOUR! Lewis Goldsworthy to Tom Prest. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
4.6
Roelof van der Merwe to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
4.5
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Yorker, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
4.4
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
4.3
Roelof van der Merwe to Tom Prest. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for no runs.
-
4.2
OUT! Caught. Roelof van der Merwe to James Vince. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, caught by Abell.
-
4.1
FOUR! Roelof van der Merwe to James Vince. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
3.6
FOUR! Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, Scoop, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Yorker, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.4
SIX! Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
3.3
Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, working, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
3.2
Jack Brooks to James Vince. Length ball, dropped, Played to short leg for 1 run.
-
3.1
FOUR! Jack Brooks to James Vince. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Peter Siddle to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
2.5
FOUR! Peter Siddle to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
2.5
Wide Peter Siddle to James Vince. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
2.4
FOUR! Peter Siddle to James Vince. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Peter Siddle to Ben McDermott. Yorker, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
2.2
APPEAL! Peter Siddle to Ben McDermott. Length ball, defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.1
FOUR! Peter Siddle to Ben McDermott. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
1.6
Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Edged to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
1.5
SIX! Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Half volley, cutting, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs.
-
1.4
Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Short, Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Banton.
-
1.3
Jack Brooks to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
1.2
Jack Brooks to James Vince. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
1.1
Jack Brooks to Ben McDermott. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
0.6
Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
0.5
Tom Lammonby to James Vince. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
0.4
Tom Lammonby to James Vince. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
0.3
Tom Lammonby to James Vince. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
0.2
Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
0.1
Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Wide Tom Lammonby to Ben McDermott. Length ball, flick, for 1 run, fielded by Banton.