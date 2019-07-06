Ian Holland scored his maiden first-class century and Aneurin Donald hit his first hundred for Hampshire as they dominated the first day of their Specsavers County Championship fixture with Warwickshire.

Hants vs Warks scorecard

American-born Australian Holland (143) proved the glue to the Hampshire innings having been promoted to open, while housemate Donald (173) provided the flair and fireworks as Hampshire closed on 450-6.

The pair smashed an 82-year record for the fifth wicket for Hampshire, as they clubbed 262 together, beating the 235-stand between Gerry Hill and Donald Walker at Portsmouth in 1937.

Hampshire were also boosted by Sam Northeast's half-century; on the day he was called up for the England Lions squad to face Australia A at Canterbury next weekend.

Olly Stone claimed three wickets on his return from injury, including the early scalps of Felix Organ (1) and Ajinkya Rahane (4) to leave Hampshire 13-2 but Holland and Northeast batted the hosts out of trouble.

The wickets of Northeast (59) and Rilee Rossouw (34) early in the afternoon session gave Warwickshire an opening but instead, Holland and Donald dominated the visitors attack as they built their record partnership.

Stone (3-75) returned to have Holland caught behind late on and Donald's entertaining knock came to an end when he top-edged the final ball of the day to deep square leg.