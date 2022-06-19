Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Holland

17-1 (4.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

Netherlands are 17 for 1 with 36.4 overs left

Holland vs England

SUMMARY
Holland 1st 17-1 (4.2 ov)
Holland 1st Innings17-1

holland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
V. Singh c Carse b Willey 10 20 1 0 50.00
M.P. O'Dowd Not out 6 6 0 0 100.00
Extras 1w, 1
Total 4.2 Overs, 1 wkts 17
To Bat: 
A.T. Nidamanuru,
T.L.W. Cooper,
B. de Leede,
S.A. Edwards,
L.V. van Beek,
T.J.G. Pringle,
S. Snater,
A. Dutt,
V.J. Kingma

England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Willey 2.1 0 8 0 3.69
Topley 2 0 9 0 4.50

Match Details

Date
19th Jun 2022
Toss
Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
VRA Ground
Umpires
N Bathi, P R Reiffel
TV Umpire
R Akram
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
A M van den Dries

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 19, 2022 1:02pm

  • 4.2

    OUT! Caught. David Willey to Vikram Singh. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg, caught by Carse.

  •  

    4.1

    David Willey to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    3.6

    Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    3.3

    Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Morgan, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    3.2

    Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    3.1

    Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    2.6

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    2.5

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    2.4

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.3

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    2.2

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    2.1

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    1.6

    Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    1.5

    Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Carse.

  •  

    1.4

    Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    1.3

    Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    1.2

    Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    David Willey to Max O'Dowd. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, well timed to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    0.5

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.4

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    0.2

    David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Wide David Willey to Vikram Singh. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

Full Commentary