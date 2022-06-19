Cricket Match
Holland
17-1 (4.2 ov)
England
Holland vs England
|Holland 1st
|17-1 (4.2 ov)
|Netherlands are 17 for 1 with 36.4 overs left
Holland 1st Innings17-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|V. Singh
|c Carse b Willey
|10
|20
|1
|0
|50.00
|M.P. O'Dowd
|Not out
|6
|6
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|4.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|17
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 19th Jun 2022
- Toss
- Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- VRA Ground
- Umpires
- N Bathi, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- R Akram
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- A M van den Dries
Live Commentary
-
4.2
OUT! Caught. David Willey to Vikram Singh. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg, caught by Carse.
-
4.1
David Willey to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
3.6
Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
3.5
FOUR! Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
3.4
Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
3.3
Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Morgan, fielded by Roy.
-
3.2
Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
3.1
Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
2.6
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
2.5
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
2.4
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.3
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
2.2
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
2.1
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
1.6
Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
1.5
Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Carse.
-
1.4
Reece Topley to Vikram Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
1.3
Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
1.2
Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Reece Topley to Max O'Dowd. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to silly mid on for no runs.
-
0.6
David Willey to Max O'Dowd. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, well timed to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
0.5
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.4
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.3
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
0.2
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.2
Wide David Willey to Vikram Singh. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.