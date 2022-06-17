Cricket Match
Holland
4-0 (0.4 ov)
England
498-4
Holland vs England
|Holland 1st
|0-0 (0.1 ov)
|England 1st
|498-4 (50.0 ov)
|Netherlands need 495 runs to win from 49.2 overs
Holland 1st Innings0-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|V. Singh
|Not out
|3
|2
|0
|0
|150.00
|M.P. O'Dowd
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|0
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|0.2
|0
|3
|0
|9.00
England 1st Innings498-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|b Snater
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|P.D. Salt
|c Boissevain b van Beek
|122
|93
|14
|3
|131.18
|D.J. Malan
|c de Leede b Seelaar
|125
|109
|9
|3
|114.68
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|162
|70
|7
|14
|231.43
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|lbw Seelaar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|L.S. Livingstone
|Not out
|66
|22
|6
|6
|300.00
|Extras
|2nb, 14w, 4b, 2lb
|22
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|498
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Roy 1.3ov
- 223 Salt 29.4ov
- 407 Malan 44.3ov
- 407 Morgan 44.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|van Beek
|10
|0
|82
|1
|8.20
|S. Snater
|10
|0
|99
|1
|9.90
|Seelaar
|9
|0
|83
|2
|9.22
|B. de Leede
|5
|0
|65
|0
|13.00
|P. Boissevain
|10
|0
|108
|0
|10.80
|A. Dutt
|6
|0
|55
|0
|9.17
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Jun 2022
- Toss
- Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- VRA Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R Akram
- TV Umpire
- N Bathi
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- A M van den Dries
Live Commentary
-
0.4
David Willey to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.4
Wide David Willey to Max O'Dowd. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.3
David Willey to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.2
David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Salt.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. David Willey to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Topley.
-
49.6
SIX! Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That's the end of a great innings by England. Highest ever score in ODI history. Centuries from Salt, Malan at the top and an outrageous knock from Jos Buttler of 162 from just 70 balls. A fiery cameo from Livingstone at the end has helped them post this mammoth score of 498. Poor bowling display from the Netherlands bowlers. Join us for the run chase in 30 minutes.
-
49.5
FOUR! Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
49.4
Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Seelaar.
-
49.3
SIX! Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Full toss, off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
49.2
Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Seelaar.
-
49.1
Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Cooper.
-
48.6
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmad.
-
48.5
Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Dutt.
-
48.4
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Yorker, outside off stump deep in crease driving, inside edge to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.
-
48.3
Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Boissevain.
-
48.2
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Snater.
-
48.1
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Snater.
-
47.6
Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
-
47.6
Wide Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.
-
47.5
SIX! Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
47.4
Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter full toss, to leg down the track Slog, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.
-
47.3
Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
-
47.2
Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Boissevain, fielded by de Leede.
-
47.1
FOUR! Shane Snater to Liam Livingstone. Half volley, wide outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
46.6
Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
46.5
FOUR! Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
46.5
Wide Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.
-
46.4
Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to silly point for no runs.
-
46.3
FOUR! Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
46.2
Logan van Beek to Liam Livingstone. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
46.1
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Yorker, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Boissevain.
-
45.6
SIX! Philippe Boissevain to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
45.5
FOUR! Philippe Boissevain to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
45.4
SIX! Philippe Boissevain to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
45.3
SIX! Philippe Boissevain to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
45.2
SIX! Philippe Boissevain to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
45.1
FOUR! Philippe Boissevain to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
44.6
SIX! Pieter Seelaar to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
44.5
Pieter Seelaar to Liam Livingstone. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by O'Dowd.
-
44.4
OUT! L.B.W. Pieter Seelaar to Eoin Morgan. Stock length ball, to leg moves in front slog sweeping, hit pad. Seelaar gets his opposition skipper for a duck.
-
44.3
OUT! Caught. Pieter Seelaar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by de Leede. Finally, a wicket. Malan departs after a brilliant hundred.
-
44.3
Wide Pieter Seelaar to Dawid Malan. Stock ball half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.
-
44.2
FOUR! Pieter Seelaar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
44.1
Pieter Seelaar to Jos Buttler. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by van Beek.
-
43.6
Philippe Boissevain to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, run save by Cooper.
-
43.5
SIX! Philippe Boissevain to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
43.4
Philippe Boissevain to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, shy attempt by van Beek.
-
43.3
Philippe Boissevain to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track Slog, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cooper.
-
43.2
SIX! Philippe Boissevain to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
43.1
Philippe Boissevain to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
42.6
Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by de Leede.
-
42.5
Shane Snater to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.
-
42.4
FREE HIT. Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by van Beek.
-
42.4
No ball Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, to long on and it was a no ball, fielded by Singh.
-
42.3
FOUR! Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
42.2
Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
-
42.1
SIX! Shane Snater to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
41.6
Aryan Dutt to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Boissevain.
-
41.5
SIX! Aryan Dutt to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
41.4
SIX! Aryan Dutt to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
41.3
SIX! Aryan Dutt to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
41.2
Aryan Dutt to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Snater.
-
41.1
Aryan Dutt to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.
-
40.6
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
40.5
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by de Leede.
-
40.4
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease driving, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Cooper, fielded by Dutt.
-
40.3
Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Edwards.
-
40.3
Wide Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.
-
40.2
SIX! Logan van Beek to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
40.1
Logan van Beek to Dawid Malan. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ahmad.