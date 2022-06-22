Cricket Match
Holland
244 (49.2 ov)
England
Holland vs England
|Holland 1st
|244All out (49.2 ov)
|Netherlands are 244 all out with 4 balls left - Between Innings
Holland 1st Innings244 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|V. Singh
|c Malan b Willey
|6
|13
|1
|0
|46.15
|M.P. O'Dowd
|c Buttler b Livingstone
|50
|69
|6
|0
|72.46
|T.L.W. Cooper
|c Livingstone b Carse
|33
|37
|5
|0
|89.19
|B. de Leede
|c Rashid b Carse
|56
|78
|3
|0
|71.79
|S.A. Edwards (c)
|c Roy b Payne
|64
|72
|2
|0
|88.89
|A.T. Nidamanuru
|s Buttler b Rashid
|4
|9
|0
|0
|44.44
|L.V. van Beek
|c Rashid b Willey
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.J.G. Pringle
|run out (Malan)
|6
|8
|0
|0
|75.00
|A. Dutt
|b Willey
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|F.J. Klaassen
|Not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|P.A. van Meekeren
|b Willey
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|2nb, 13w, 2b, 3lb
|20
|Total
|All Out, 49.2 Overs
|244
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Singh 4.5ov
- 88 Cooper 17.5ov
- 119 O'Dowd 24.2ov
- 203 de Leede 39.6ov
- 215 Nidamanuru 42.6ov
- 216 van Beek 43.5ov
- 233 Pringle 46.5ov
- 237 Dutt 47.6ov
- 240 Edwards 48.3ov
- 244 van Meekeren 49.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|8.2
|0
|36
|4
|4.32
|D.A. Payne
|9
|1
|38
|1
|4.22
|S.M. Curran
|6
|0
|35
|0
|5.83
|B.A. Carse
|8
|0
|49
|2
|6.13
|L.S. Livingstone
|8
|0
|40
|1
|5.00
|Rashid
|10
|0
|41
|1
|4.10
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Jun 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- VRA Ground
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R Akram
- TV Umpire
- A M van den Dries
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- N Bathi
Live Commentary
-
49.2
OUT! Bowled. David Willey to Paul van Meekeren. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed. Cleaned him up! Netherlands bundled out for 244. David Willey bagged four wickets in his name. Netherlands bowlers have an uphill task ahead. Join us back in a few minutes for the chase.
-
49.1
David Willey to Fredrick Klaassen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
48.6
David Payne to Paul van Meekeren. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
48.5
David Payne to Paul van Meekeren. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
48.4
David Payne to Fredrick Klaassen. Half volley, middle stump deep in crease working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
48.3
OUT! Caught. David Payne to Scott Edwards. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Roy. Payne gets his first ODI wicket.
-
48.2
David Payne to Fredrick Klaassen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
48.2
Wide David Payne to Fredrick Klaassen. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
48.1
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
47.6
OUT! Bowled. David Willey to Aryan Dutt. In-swinging half volley, to leg no foot movement flick, hit pad. Knocked him over!
-
47.5
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
47.4
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, down leg side down the track working, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
47.3
David Willey to Aryan Dutt. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, missed to short fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
47.2
David Willey to Aryan Dutt. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
47.1
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
46.6
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
46.5
OUT! Run Out. David Payne to Tim Pringle. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, thick edge to short extra cover, fielded by Malan. Edwards's hurriedness caused away Pringle's wicket.
-
46.4
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
46.3
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to leg gully for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler.
-
46.3
Wide David Payne to Scott Edwards. Bouncer, down leg side down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
46.2
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Salt.
-
46.1
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Length ball, to leg no foot movement dropped, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
45.6
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, to leg down the track working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
45.5
David Willey to Tim Pringle. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long off for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Curran, fielded by Rashid.
-
45.4
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
45.3
David Willey to Tim Pringle. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Payne.
-
45.2
David Willey to Tim Pringle. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
45.1
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Payne.
-
44.6
Adil Rashid to Tim Pringle. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
44.5
Adil Rashid to Tim Pringle. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
44.4
Adil Rashid to Scott Edwards. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
44.3
Adil Rashid to Tim Pringle. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
44.2
Adil Rashid to Scott Edwards. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
44.1
Adil Rashid to Tim Pringle. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali, shy attempt by Curran.
-
43.6
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
43.5
OUT! Caught. David Willey to Logan van Beek. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Rashid. Logan holes out at mid-off.
-
43.4
David Willey to Logan van Beek. Back of a length, to leg down the track pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
43.3
David Willey to Logan van Beek. Half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
43.2
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Payne.
-
43.1
David Willey to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, middle stump down the track pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
42.6
OUT! Stumped. Adil Rashid to Teja Nidamanuru. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed, by Buttler. Nidamanuru tries to shift his gear but fails.
-
42.5
Adil Rashid to Scott Edwards. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
42.4
Adil Rashid to Scott Edwards. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
42.3
Adil Rashid to Teja Nidamanuru. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
42.2
Adil Rashid to Teja Nidamanuru. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
42.1
APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Teja Nidamanuru. Googly half volley, outside off stump no foot movement flick, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Ali, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
41.6
Brydon Carse to Scott Edwards. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
41.5
Brydon Carse to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
41.4
Brydon Carse to Teja Nidamanuru. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
41.3
Brydon Carse to Teja Nidamanuru. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
41.2
Brydon Carse to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Payne.
-
41.1
Brydon Carse to Scott Edwards. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
40.6
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
40.5
David Payne to Teja Nidamanuru. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
40.4
David Payne to Teja Nidamanuru. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
40.3
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
40.2
David Payne to Scott Edwards. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
40.1
David Payne to Teja Nidamanuru. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
39.6
OUT! Caught. Brydon Carse to Bas de Leede. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, caught by Rashid. Responsible knock from Bas de Leede comes to an end.
-
39.5
Brydon Carse to Scott Edwards. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Payne.
-
39.4
FREE HIT. Brydon Carse to Scott Edwards. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
39.4
FOUR! Brydon Carse to Scott Edwards. Beamer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to long on and it was a no ball. Loosener gets the treatment.
-
39.3
Brydon Carse to Bas de Leede. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
39.2
Brydon Carse to Bas de Leede. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
39.1
FOUR! Brydon Carse to Bas de Leede. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.