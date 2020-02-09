Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India U19s

177
Result
Badge

Bangladesh U19

170-7

Bangladesh Under 19s win by 3 wickets (DLS Method)

India U19s vs Bangladesh U19

Bangladesh beat India to win Under-19 World Cup for first time

India miss out on back-to-back titles after DLS defeat

Bangladesh celebrate their Under-19 World Cup win

Bangladesh have won the Under-19 World Cup for the first time after beating defending champions India in Sunday's final in Potchefstroom.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Tigers chased down their rain-reduced target of 170 to win by three wickets on DLS and end India's hopes of taking the title for a record-extending fifth time.

India - champions in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 - made 177 from 47.2 overs after collapsing from 103-1 and losing their last seven wickets for 21 runs, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (88) the only batsman to pass 38.

Bangladesh, though, slumped from 50-0 to 102-6 in the chase with India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi removing four of the top five at JB Marks Oval.

However, captain Akbar Ali struck a composed unbeaten 43 and even though opener Parvez Emon (47) was dismissed towards the death, Bangladesh held on for a famous triumph.

Akbar fittingly hit the winning run for Bangladesh, whose previous best finish was when they came third on home soil in 2016 after losing to West Indies in the semi-finals.

Match Details

Date
9th Feb 2020
Toss
Bangladesh Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Senwes Park
Umpires
S J Nogajski, A T Holdstock
TV Umpire
R R Wimalasiri
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
B P Jele

bangladesh u19 BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.P.H. Emon c Singh b Jaiswal 47
T.H. Tamim c Tyagi b Bishnoi 17
M.H. Joy b Bishnoi 8
M.T. Hridoy lbw Bishnoi 0
S.H. Dipu s Jurel b Bishnoi 1
A. Ali Not out 43
S. Hossain c Jaiswal b Mishra 7
A. Das c Tyagi b Mishra 5
R. Hasan Not out 9
Extras 2nb, 19w, 8b, 4lb 33
Total 42.1 Overs 170 - 7
Full Batting Card

india u19s BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Tyagi 10 2 33 0
S.S. Mishra 7 0 25 2
A. Singh 8 1 33 0
R. Bishnoi 10 3 30 4
A.V. Ankolekar 4.1 0 22 0
Y.B.K. Jaiswal 3 0 15 1
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK