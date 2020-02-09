Bangladesh have won the Under-19 World Cup for the first time after beating defending champions India in Sunday's final in Potchefstroom.

The Tigers chased down their rain-reduced target of 170 to win by three wickets on DLS and end India's hopes of taking the title for a record-extending fifth time.

India - champions in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 - made 177 from 47.2 overs after collapsing from 103-1 and losing their last seven wickets for 21 runs, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (88) the only batsman to pass 38.

Bangladesh, though, slumped from 50-0 to 102-6 in the chase with India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi removing four of the top five at JB Marks Oval.

However, captain Akbar Ali struck a composed unbeaten 43 and even though opener Parvez Emon (47) was dismissed towards the death, Bangladesh held on for a famous triumph.

Akbar fittingly hit the winning run for Bangladesh, whose previous best finish was when they came third on home soil in 2016 after losing to West Indies in the semi-finals.