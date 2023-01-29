Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
India Under 19s
69-3
Result
England Under 1
68
India Under 19s Women win by 7 wickets
India Under 19s vs England Under 1
|India Under 19s 1st
|69-3 (14.0 ov)
|England Under 1 1st
|68All out (17.1 ov)
|India Under 19s Women win by 7 wickets
India Under 19s 1st Innings69-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Verma (c)
|c Stonehouse b Baker
|15
|11
|1
|1
|136.36
|S.S. Sehrawat
|c Baker b Scrivens
|5
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|S.M. Tiwari
|Not out
|24
|37
|3
|0
|64.86
|G.V. Trisha
|b Stonehouse
|24
|29
|3
|0
|82.76
|H.N. Basu
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|14.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|69
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Verma 2.1ov
- 20 Sehrawat 3.4ov
- 66 Trisha 12.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|H. Baker
|3.5
|1
|12
|1
|3.13
|S. Smale
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|G. Scrivens
|3
|0
|13
|1
|4.33
|J. Groves
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|A. Stonehouse
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|E. Anderson
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
England Under 1 1st Innings68 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|G.E. Scrivens (c)
|c Trisha b Devi
|4
|12
|0
|0
|33.33
|L.N. Heap
|c&b Sadhu
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.F. Holland
|b Devi
|10
|8
|2
|0
|125.00
|S.A. Smale
|b Sadhu
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|R.L. MacDonald-Gay
|c Devi b Chopra
|19
|24
|3
|0
|79.17
|C. Pavely
|lbw Chopra
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|A.K. Stonehouse
|c Yadav b Kashyap
|11
|25
|1
|0
|44.00
|J.P. Groves
|run out (Tiwari)
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|H.L. Baker
|s Ghosh b Verma
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.A.E. Smale
|c&b Yadav
|11
|7
|2
|0
|157.14
|E. Anderson
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 3w,
|4
|Total
|All Out, 17.1 Overs
|68
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Heap 0.4ov
- 15 Holland 3.3ov
- 16 Scrivens 3.6ov
- 22 Smale 6.2ov
- 39 Pavely 9.6ov
- 43 MacDonald-Gay 11.1ov
- 53 Groves 13.5ov
- 53 Baker 14.1ov
- 68 Stonehouse 16.4ov
- 68 Smale 17.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T.R. Sadhu
|4
|0
|6
|2
|1.50
|A.S. Devi
|3
|0
|17
|2
|5.67
|P.G. Chopra
|4
|0
|13
|2
|3.25
|M.S. Kashyap
|3
|0
|13
|1
|4.33
|S. Verma
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|S.M. Yadav
|1.1
|0
|3
|1
|2.57
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jan - 1st Feb 2023
- Toss
- India Under 19s Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Senwes Park
- Umpires
- C La Borde, S Dembanevana
- TV Umpire
- L D V V Silva
- Match Referee
- V de Silva
- Reserve Umpire
- L McCabe