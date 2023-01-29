Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India Under 19s

69-3

Result
Badge

England Under 1

68

India Under 19s vs England Under 1

SUMMARY
India Under 19s 1st 69-3 (14.0 ov)
England Under 1 1st 68All out (17.1 ov)
India Under 19s Women win by 7 wickets

India Under 19s 1st Innings69-3

india under 19s Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Verma (c) c Stonehouse b Baker 15 11 1 1 136.36
S.S. Sehrawat c Baker b Scrivens 5 6 1 0 83.33
S.M. Tiwari Not out 24 37 3 0 64.86
G.V. Trisha b Stonehouse 24 29 3 0 82.76
H.N. Basu Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1w, 1
Total 14.0 Overs, 3 wkts 69
To Bat: 
R.M. Ghosh,
T.R. Sadhu,
M.S. Kashyap,
A.S. Devi,
P.G. Chopra,
S.M. Yadav

Fall of Wickets

  1. 16 Verma 2.1ov
  2. 20 Sehrawat 3.4ov
  3. 66 Trisha 12.5ov
England Under 1 Bowling
O M R W Econ
H. Baker 3.5 1 12 1 3.13
S. Smale 2 0 16 0 8.00
G. Scrivens 3 0 13 1 4.33
J. Groves 2 0 9 0 4.50
A. Stonehouse 2 0 8 1 4.00
E. Anderson 1 0 10 0 10.00

England Under 1 1st Innings68 All out

england under 1 Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
G.E. Scrivens (c) c Trisha b Devi 4 12 0 0 33.33
L.N. Heap c&b Sadhu 0 2 0 0 0.00
N.F. Holland b Devi 10 8 2 0 125.00
S.A. Smale b Sadhu 3 9 0 0 33.33
R.L. MacDonald-Gay c Devi b Chopra 19 24 3 0 79.17
C. Pavely lbw Chopra 2 9 0 0 22.22
A.K. Stonehouse c Yadav b Kashyap 11 25 1 0 44.00
J.P. Groves run out (Tiwari) 4 5 0 0 80.00
H.L. Baker s Ghosh b Verma 0 1 0 0 0.00
S.A.E. Smale c&b Yadav 11 7 2 0 157.14
E. Anderson Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 1nb, 3w, 4
Total All Out, 17.1 Overs 68

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Heap 0.4ov
  2. 15 Holland 3.3ov
  3. 16 Scrivens 3.6ov
  4. 22 Smale 6.2ov
  5. 39 Pavely 9.6ov
  6. 43 MacDonald-Gay 11.1ov
  7. 53 Groves 13.5ov
  8. 53 Baker 14.1ov
  9. 68 Stonehouse 16.4ov
  10. 68 Smale 17.1ov
India Under 19s Bowling
O M R W Econ
T.R. Sadhu 4 0 6 2 1.50
A.S. Devi 3 0 17 2 5.67
P.G. Chopra 4 0 13 2 3.25
M.S. Kashyap 3 0 13 1 4.33
S. Verma 2 0 16 1 8.00
S.M. Yadav 1.1 0 3 1 2.57

Match Details

Date
29th Jan - 1st Feb 2023
Toss
India Under 19s Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Senwes Park
Umpires
C La Borde, S Dembanevana
TV Umpire
L D V V Silva
Match Referee
V de Silva
Reserve Umpire
L McCabe