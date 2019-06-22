Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

7-0 (3.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Afghanistan

 

India are 7 for 0 with 47.0 overs left

India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan LIVE!

Updates from Southampton as India face Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup, before New Zealand play West Indies in Manchester.

Match Details

Date
22nd Jun 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
A S Dar, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M A Gough

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul Not out 6
R.G. Sharma Not out 1
Extras 0
Total 2.0 Overs 6 - 0
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 1 0 3 0
A. Alam 1 0 3 0
Full Bowling Card