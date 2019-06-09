India vs Australia

Australia succumbed to a first defeat of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, falling to a 36-run defeat to India - who have two wins from two - at The Oval on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan scored a fine century, striking 16 boundaries in his 117 from 109 balls as India racked up 352-5 batting first.

Faced with a record World Cup run-chase, Australia's effort with the bat was a curious one, epitomised by an unusually circumspect innings of 56 from 84 balls by David Warner.

Steve Smith (69 off 70) too struck a half-century but, as early as the 31st over, the required run-rate had climbed to more than 10 an over.

Alex Carey (55no off 35) tried his best to bring Australia back into the contest with some impressive ball-striking lower down the order, but they ultimately left themselves too much to do.

In their approach, Australia appeared to be attempting to replicate India's success with the bat, which was built upon the solid foundation provided by Rohit Sharma and Dhawan.

India's opening pair scored just 41 runs in the first 10 overs, with only four boundaries hit - three of which came in one Nathan Coulter-Nile over - as they looked to see off the early threat of pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Sharma and Dhawan then went up through the gears, targeting the other Australian bowlers, as they both brought up fifties. Sharma (57 off 70) couldn't kick on through to second-successive World Cup hundred, but Dhawan did reach three figures again at a favourite venue of his.

In his five ODI innings at The Oval for India, Dhawan has scored three centuries and one fifty, averaging a staggering 110.75.

Dhawan eventually holed out to deep midwicket off Starc (1-74) in the 37th over, but captain Virat Kohli (82 off 77), the promoted-up-the-order Hardik Pandya (48 off 27) and the big-hitting veteran MS Dhoni (27 off 14) provided the late-innings entertainment to lift India up and well beyond 300.

In reply, Warner benefitted from an early let-off, appearing to drag a Jasprit Bumrah delivery onto his stumps in the second over, only for the bails - not for the first time in the tournament - not to dislodge.

It was an error that would prove to be indicative of an uncharacteristically scratchy knock from Warner - his slowest ever ODI fifty, brought up off 77 balls, to beat his 74-ball effort against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

India's spinners did brilliantly to contain Australia, with Yuzvendra Chahal (2-62) particularly impressive. And it was the legspinner who ultimately did for Warner, as he holed out to deep midwicket when hitting into the wind.

Smith followed Warner through to a half-century as he and Usman Khawaja (42 off 39) finally appeared to be upping the ante, only for the latter to edge Bumrah (3-61) onto his own stumps.

Smith departed soon after, the first of three wickets to fall in seven balls - Chahal doing for Glenn Maxwell (28 off 14) after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-50) picked up Smith lbw, on review, and bowled Marcus Stoinis with a beauty second ball.

Carey tried his best to lead a remarkable recovery but lacked support, wickets regularly tumbling at the other end as Australia were ultimately bowled out with the final ball of the game.

