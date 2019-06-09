Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

3-0 (1.2 ov)
In Play
Badge

Australia

 

India are 3 for 0 with 48.4 overs left

India vs Australia

Cricket World Cup - Day 11 LIVE!

Updates as India and Australia go head-to-head at The Oval. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
9th Jun 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, I J Gould
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma Not out 2
S. Dhawan Not out 1
Extras 0
Total 0.5 Overs 2 - 0
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
P.J. Cummins 0.5 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card