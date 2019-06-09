India vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
India are 3 for 0 with 48.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Jun 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|2
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.5 Overs
|2 - 0
Full Batting Card
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|P.J. Cummins
|0.5
|0
|2
|0