India vs Australia

A maiden century from Peter Handscomb and a devastating, decisive 84 off just 43 balls by Ashton Turner saw Australia to their record run-chase in one-day international cricket, as they hit 359 to beat India in the fourth ODI at Chandigarh on Sunday.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Handscomb fired 117 from 105 balls, sharing initially in a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (91) for the third wicket after Australia had been reduced to 12-2 early on in their reply.

And once Khawaja fell in the 34th over - one of Jasprit Bumrah's (3-63) three victims - Handscomb found another willing partner in Turner after going through to a first ODI ton.

With 88 runs still required from the final nine overs, India claimed the key wicket of Handscomb to have Australia five down, but Turner then took control, smashing five fours and six sixes in a breathtaking knock and ultimately hit the winning runs to see the tourists to a four-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career-best 143 off 115 balls - his 16th ODI hundred - as India reached 358-5, with Rohit Sharma adding 95 in a 193-run opening stand.

But it wasn't to be enough. Australia's win means the five-match series is now tied up at 2-2 heading into Wednesday's final game in Delhi.

After India won the toss, it was no surprise that they wanted to make first use of the best batting track of the series, and Dhawan and Rohit got them off to a blistering start.

Dhawan had been out of form coming into the game - just 41 runs from his last five outings in limited-overs cricket - but went through to superb century, while Rohit fell five shy of one himself when pulling Jhye Richardson (3-83) to Handscomb at midwicket.

Dhawan blasted three sixes and 18 boundaries in his knock before Pat Cummins finally ended the boundary carnage by bowling him.

Rishabh Pant, in for the rested MS Dhoni, made 36 before also falling to Cummins (5-70), who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs as India lost wickets at regular intervals in the latter overs.

Set a lofty target, Australia were jolted early in their chase as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-67) breached Aaron Finch's defence to dismiss the Australia captain for a duck in the first over, and Bumrah yorked Shaun Marsh (6) in the fourth.

Khawaja and Handscomb steadied things, defying India for nearly 30 overs, and they didn't panic even as the required run-rate climbed above nine an over.

Kuldeep Yadav (1-64) denied Khawaja his second century of the series, dismissing the opener for 91, but Handscomb brought up his hundred off 92 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1-80) eventually did for Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell (23 off 13) quickly came and went, but Turner remained, tearing into the Indian attack with some breathtaking power-hitting to keep Australia on course.

He needed 33 balls to bring up a maiden ODI fifty, though he was lucky to be dropped twice in three balls in the 47th over, while he also survived a stumping chance earlier in his knock.

Alex Carey fell in the 48th over but, with Australia requiring only a further two runs, the dismissal actually helped ensure Turner had the match-winning moment his knock so richly deserved, bringing him on strike to hit the winning runs.