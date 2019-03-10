Cricket Match
India
358-9 (50.0 ov)
Australia
4-1
India vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|4-1 (1.0 ov)
|India 1st
|358-9 (50.0 ov)
|Australia need 355 runs to win from 49.0 overs
Australia 1st Innings4-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Finch (c)
|b Kumar
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|U.T. Khawaja
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|S.E. Marsh
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|1.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|4
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|0.3
|0
|2
|0
|4.00
India 1st Innings358-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Handscomb b Richardson
|95
|92
|7
|2
|103.26
|S. Dhawan
|b Cummins
|143
|115
|18
|3
|124.35
|K.L. Rahul
|c Carey b Zampa
|26
|31
|1
|0
|83.87
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Carey b Richardson
|7
|6
|1
|0
|116.67
|R.R. Pant
|c Finch b Cummins
|36
|24
|4
|1
|150.00
|K.M. Jadhav
|c Richardson b Cummins
|10
|12
|0
|0
|83.33
|V. Shankar
|c Maxwell b Cummins
|26
|15
|1
|2
|173.33
|B. Kumar
|c Carey b Richardson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|K. Yadav
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Y.S. Chahal
|c&b Cummins
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|Not out
|6
|1
|0
|1
|600.00
|Extras
|5w, 1b, 1lb
|7
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|358
Fall of Wickets
- 193 Sharma 30.6ov
- 254 Dhawan 37.4ov
- 266 Kohli 39.4ov
- 296 Rahul 42.6ov
- 314 Pant 45.3ov
- 331 Jadhav 47.6ov
- 344 Kumar 48.6ov
- 351 Shankar 49.3ov
- 352 Chahal 49.5ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.J. Cummins
|10
|0
|70
|5
|7.00
|J.P. Behrendorff
|10
|1
|61
|0
|6.10
|J.A. Richardson
|9
|0
|85
|3
|9.44
|Maxwell
|8
|1
|61
|0
|7.63
|A. Zampa
|10
|0
|57
|1
|5.70
|Finch
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Mar 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Punjab Cricket Association Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C K Nandan
Live Commentary
-
0.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shaun Marsh. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
0.4
OUT! Bowled. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, missed to.
-
0.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
0.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
49.6
SIX! Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Bumrah launches the last ball for six down the ground and there are smiles all round in the Indian camp. That fantastic shot takes them up to 358, thanks mainly to a wonderful century from Dhawan. It's a big total but the pitch is good and the outfield is fast. Can Australia handle the scoreboard pressure?
-
49.5
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Pat Cummins to Yuzvendra Chahal. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on, fielded by Cummins. Chipped back to the bowler and that will be five for Cummins. The umpire wants to go upstairs as the ball came loose at some point, the soft signal is actually not out. Cummins took the ball cleanly and Joel Wilson is happy he had it under control before he rolled over and the ball came out of his hands so it will be out.
-
49.4
Pat Cummins to Kuldeep Yadav. Short, to leg on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
49.3
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Short, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Maxwell. Way up in the air, Maxwell is the man underneath it and he takes a simple catch. Shankar goes trying to clear the ropes again, Cummins picks up wicket number four.
-
49.3
Wide Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
49.2
Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
49.1
SIX! Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Back of a length, off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Another maximum, launched into the sky by Shankar.
-
48.6
OUT! Caught. Jhye Richardson to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Carey. Sharp take by Carey well above his head. The shot was played quite well but just too close to the keeper.
-
48.5
Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
48.4
Jhye Richardson to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
48.3
Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to leg gully for 1 run, mis-fielded by Carey.
-
48.2
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.
-
48.1
SIX! Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Short, outside off stump backing away Slog, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Great shot, slapped for six down the ground, very impressive power.
-
47.6
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Kedar Jadhav. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Richardson. The frustration of not being able to find the boundary takes its toll on Jadhav. He picks out the fielder in the deep as he looks to go aerial.
-
47.5
Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
47.4
Pat Cummins to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, off stump down the track flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
47.3
Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
47.2
Pat Cummins to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
47.1
Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
46.6
Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff. No boundaries but still nine runs from the over.
-
46.5
Jhye Richardson to Kedar Jadhav. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
46.4
Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
46.3
Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
46.3
Wide Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
46.2
Jhye Richardson to Kedar Jadhav. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
46.2
Wide Jhye Richardson to Kedar Jadhav. Short, outside off stump down the track, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
46.1
Jhye Richardson to Vijay Shankar. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
45.6
Pat Cummins to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
45.5
Pat Cummins to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
45.4
Pat Cummins to Vijay Shankar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
45.3
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, by Finch. Mis-hit and the ball goes straight to Finch at mid-on. Pant was looking for another big shot and Cummins just took some of the pace off. Pant was early on it and lobbed up a fairly easy catch.
-
45.2
Pat Cummins to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
45.1
Pat Cummins to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
44.6
Adam Zampa to Kedar Jadhav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
44.5
Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Slider short, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
44.4
Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
44.3
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Marsh. Dragged down and pulled around the corner. Marsh gets a hand to it after covering a lot of ground but can't prevent the boundary.
-
44.2
Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner length ball, to leg moves in front reverse sweeping, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Carey, fielded by Khawaja.
-
44.1
SIX! Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. That's a solid strike, there are two men back straight but Pant bisects them and hits the ball into the sightscreen.
-
43.6
Glenn Maxwell to Rishabh Pant. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
43.5
Glenn Maxwell to Kedar Jadhav. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
43.4
Glenn Maxwell to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
43.3
Glenn Maxwell to Kedar Jadhav. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
43.2
Glenn Maxwell to Kedar Jadhav. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
43.1
Glenn Maxwell to Rishabh Pant. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
42.6
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to short leg, by Carey. That's out, Rahul was trying to be clever and run the ball fine to the third man boundary but in the end his touch was so slight he ran the ball straight into Alex Carey's gloves. India just faltering slightly here towards the latter stage of their innings.
-
42.5
Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Slider length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
42.4
Adam Zampa to Lokesh Rahul. Googly short, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
42.3
Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
42.2
Adam Zampa to Rishabh Pant. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
42.1
Adam Zampa to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
41.6
Jhye Richardson to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
41.5
Jhye Richardson to Rishabh Pant. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
41.4
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Rishabh Pant. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. This is becoming an expensive over. Pant was fortunate though this time. It was actually very similar to the way that Kohli was out except that this time with the angle across the left-hander the ball went wide of Carey.
-
41.3
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Rishabh Pant. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Whipped legside and Pant finds the gap, four more, he's got off to a flying start.
-
41.2
Jhye Richardson to Rishabh Pant. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
41.1
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Rishabh Pant. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's a stylish shot, overpitched and driven handsomely to the cover boundary.