India vs Australia

Australia sealed a stunning, come-from-behind, 3-2 ODI series victory over India as they beat their hosts by 35 runs in the final one-day international of the series in Delhi on Wednesday.

Usman Khawaja struck his second century in three matches - and a third-straight score of 90 plus - as the visitors first put 272-9 on the board, before an Adam Zampa-led attack skittled India for 237 in reply, the legspinner claiming 3-46 from his 10 overs.

The win is Australia's third in a row of the tour, seeing them overturn a 2-0 series deficit. The tourists also ran out 2-0 winners in the preceding T20I series.

Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss and appeared to be on course to top 300 for a third game running, as Khawaja cruised towards an elegant hundred - sharing in 76 and 99-run stands for the first and second wickets with Aaron Finch (27) and Peter Handscomb (52), who followed up his maiden ODI hundred in Saturday's fourth ODI with a further fifty.

But, Khawaja's departure to end the 33rd over - out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-48) - derailed the innings, the first of three wickets to fall for seven runs.

Marcus Stoinis, returning from a thumb injury, and Ashton Turner, another hero from Australia's thrilling fourth ODI win, both contributed 20, and Jhye Richardson added a breezy 29 down the order, but wickets continued to tumble and a score of 272 was ultimately all the tourists could muster.

In reply, India lost Saturday centurion Shikhar Dhawan (12) to Pat Cummins (2-38) early on in their chase. Rohit Sharma's 53-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli (20) briefly calmed nerves in the Indian dressing room before their top-order caved in spectacularly.

Kohli was undone by extra bounce from Stoinis (2-31), Rishabh Pant (16) perished in the slips to Nathan Lyon (1-34), and Vijay Shankar holed out in the deep in an unnecessary show of aggression, having hit Zampa's previous ball for six.

India's victory chances were then effectively snuffed out with Rohit's dismissal for 56, as he needlessly charged out of his crease attempting an ugly hoick off Zampa and was stumped by Alex Carey.

The belligerence of Kedar Jadhav (44) and Kumar (46) in a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket injected some late drama into proceedings, but the home side ultimately fell some way short in succumbing to a third successive defeat.