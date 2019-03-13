Cricket Match

India

237
Result
Australia

272-9

Australia win by 35 runs

India vs Australia

Australia clinch ODI series win in India: Usman Khawaja cracks second hundred of series

Adam Zampa (3-46) stars as Australia bowl India out for 237, chasing 273

An impressive showing from legspinner Adam Zampa saw Australia bowl India out for 237

Australia sealed a stunning, come-from-behind, 3-2 ODI series victory over India as they beat their hosts by 35 runs in the final one-day international of the series in Delhi on Wednesday.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Usman Khawaja struck his second century in three matches - and a third-straight score of 90 plus - as the visitors first put 272-9 on the board, before an Adam Zampa-led attack skittled India for 237 in reply, the legspinner claiming 3-46 from his 10 overs.

The win is Australia's third in a row of the tour, seeing them overturn a 2-0 series deficit. The tourists also ran out 2-0 winners in the preceding T20I series.

Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss and appeared to be on course to top 300 for a third game running, as Khawaja cruised towards an elegant hundred - sharing in 76 and 99-run stands for the first and second wickets with Aaron Finch (27) and Peter Handscomb (52), who followed up his maiden ODI hundred in Saturday's fourth ODI with a further fifty.

Usman Khawaja hit a second ODI century of the tour of India

But, Khawaja's departure to end the 33rd over - out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-48) - derailed the innings, the first of three wickets to fall for seven runs.

Marcus Stoinis, returning from a thumb injury, and Ashton Turner, another hero from Australia's thrilling fourth ODI win, both contributed 20, and Jhye Richardson added a breezy 29 down the order, but wickets continued to tumble and a score of 272 was ultimately all the tourists could muster.

In reply, India lost Saturday centurion Shikhar Dhawan (12) to Pat Cummins (2-38) early on in their chase. Rohit Sharma's 53-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli (20) briefly calmed nerves in the Indian dressing room before their top-order caved in spectacularly.

Rohit Sharma settled India's run-chase with a half century before it fell apart spectacularly

Kohli was undone by extra bounce from Stoinis (2-31), Rishabh Pant (16) perished in the slips to Nathan Lyon (1-34), and Vijay Shankar holed out in the deep in an unnecessary show of aggression, having hit Zampa's previous ball for six.

India's victory chances were then effectively snuffed out with Rohit's dismissal for 56, as he needlessly charged out of his crease attempting an ugly hoick off Zampa and was stumped by Alex Carey.

The belligerence of Kedar Jadhav (44) and Kumar (46) in a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket injected some late drama into proceedings, but the home side ultimately fell some way short in succumbing to a third successive defeat.

Match Details

Date
13th Mar 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Umpires
C K Nandan, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma s Carey b Zampa 56
S. Dhawan c Carey b Cummins 12
V. Kohli c Carey b Stoinis 20
R.R. Pant c Turner b Lyon 16
V. Shankar c Khawaja b Zampa 16
K.M. Jadhav c Maxwell b Richardson 44
R.A. Jadeja s Carey b Zampa 0
B. Kumar c Finch b Cummins 46
M. Shami c&b Richardson 3
K. Yadav b Stoinis 8
J.J. Bumrah Not out 1
Extras 8w, 7lb 15
Total All Out, 50.0 Overs 237
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
P.J. Cummins 10 1 38 2
J.A. Richardson 10 0 47 2
M.P. Stoinis 4 0 31 2
Lyon 10 1 34 1
A. Zampa 10 1 46 3
Maxwell 6 0 34 0
Full Bowling Card

