Cricket Match
India
Australia
162-1 (30.4 ov)
India vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|162-1 (30.4 ov)
|Australia are 162 for 1 with 19.2 overs left
Australia 1st Innings162-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|U.T. Khawaja
|Not out
|98
|100
|10
|2
|98.00
|A.J. Finch (c)
|b Jadeja
|27
|43
|4
|0
|62.79
|P.S.P. Handscomb
|Not out
|36
|41
|3
|0
|87.80
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|30.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|162
Fall of Wickets
- 76 Finch 14.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
- Umpires
- C K Nandan, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
30.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Peter Handscomb. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
30.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Peter Handscomb. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
30.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
30.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
29.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
29.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
29.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
29.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Slider back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
29.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
29.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
28.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Peter Handscomb. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kumar. Watching Bumrah bowl on this wicket makes you think that Pat Cummins will have similar success for Australia in the second innings.
-
28.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
28.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
28.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
28.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.
-
28.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant. Bumrah back into the attack and straight away he almost gets a wicket. Khawaja was very lucky there the ball didn't go back into his stumps.
-
27.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
27.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
27.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
27.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
27.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
27.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
26.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
26.5
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock ball short, to leg on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. A rare short ball from Jadeja and it's put away behind square.
-
26.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Peter Handscomb. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Sharma.
-
26.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Peter Handscomb. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
26.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
26.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sharma, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
25.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
25.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
25.3
SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Khawaja took Kuldeep by surprise there, using his feet after a series of sweeps and lofting the ball high in the air. It landed on the other side of the rope.
-
25.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Peter Handscomb. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
25.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Usman Khawaja. Left-Arm Leg Spin short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.
-
24.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
24.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Peter Handscomb. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Sharma.
-
24.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
24.3
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs. This time he gets it fine of the fielder at short third man and the ball races away. He's been very happy to play the reverse sweep consistently against Jadeja, even off the stumps.
-
24.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
24.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Peter Handscomb. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run.
-
23.6
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
23.5
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
23.4
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
23.3
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant. Good response from Shami. Every time Khawaja has tried to run the ball to third man when the bowler has been coming round the wicket it's beaten him. That did keep a bit low to be fair.
-
23.2
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Khawaja showing he is equally adept at pulling the ball as he is flicking it into the legside.
-
23.1
Mohammed Shami to Peter Handscomb. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Dhawan, direct hit by Kohli.
-
22.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Peter Handscomb. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run.
-
22.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Peter Handscomb. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
22.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Peter Handscomb. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
22.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
22.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
22.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Usman Khawaja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
21.6
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
21.5
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
21.4
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
21.3
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Bouncer, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Wow, Khawaja was onto that so quickly. Banged in short by Shami and the ball made a terrific sound off Khawaja's bat.
-
21.2
Mohammed Shami to Peter Handscomb. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
21.1
Mohammed Shami to Peter Handscomb. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.