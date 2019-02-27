India vs Australia

Glenn Maxwell smashed his third T20I hundred to guide Australia to a seven-wicket win over India and a 2-0 series victory.

Chasing 191 for victory, Maxwell hit his ninth six and seventh four in consecutive deliveries to bring up the winning runs for his side with two balls remaining, staying unbeaten after a 55-ball knock of 113.

India captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 38-ball 72 to anchor the hosts to 190-4 after Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat.

But with the in-form Maxwell, who hit 56 in the opening win at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, on song on an easy batting surface the target never really looked out of Australia's reach.

Australia lost Marcus Stoinis and Finch early but Maxwell then added 73 with D'Arcy Short, who made 40, for the third wicket and then another unbroken 99-run stand for the fourth with Peter Handscomb to make the chase seem easy.

Earlier, Kohli hit half a dozen sixes, three of them coming in consecutive deliveries from Australia paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile, and two fours in his knock.

Kohli added 100 for the fourth wicket with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who made 40 off 23 balls.

KL Rahul once again made good use of his opportunity by getting India off to a strong start with a 26-ball 47 after regular opener Rohit Sharma was rested.

The sides will next play a five-match one-day international series, starting in Hyderabad on Saturday.