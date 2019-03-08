Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

281
Result
Badge

Australia

313-5

Australia win by 32 runs

India vs Australia

Virat Kohli ton in vain for India as Australia win third ODI

Khawaja scores maiden ton; Finch falls amid DRS controversy

Virat Kohli walks off after scoring 123; no other Indian batsman made 40

Virat Kohli's 41st one-day international hundred proved in vain as Australia secured a 32-run win in the third ODI, in Ranchi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Set 314 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India were once again heavily reliant on their captain, who contributed 123 from 95 balls.

Kohli was unable to steer India to victory after he was bowled by leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who also dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to finish with 3-70 as India were bowled out for 281 from 48.2 overs.

India wear army camouflage caps

India's cricketers wore army camouflage-style caps in the third ODI against Australia to show solidarity with Indian paramilitary police.

Seamers Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson recorded identical figures of 3-37, helping Australia keep the series alive.

Usman Khawaja had earlier recorded his maiden ODI century as the tourists amassed 313-5 after being invited to bat first.

Khawaja put on 193 for the opening wicket with captain Aaron Finch, who was dismissed seven runs short of his own ton in controversial circumstances.

Given out lbw to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Finch was unsuccessful with a review after the technology appeared to show the ball pitching in a different place to where it actually landed.

Glenn Maxwell took advantage of his promotion up the order to number three with a breezy 47 from 31 balls to help lift Australia to a total that would prove beyond the hosts.

Match Details

Date
8th Mar 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
HEC International Cricket Stadium Complex
Umpires
C Shamsuddin, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
C K Nandan

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Dhawan c Maxwell b Richardson 1
R.G. Sharma lbw Cummins 14
V. Kohli b Zampa 123
A.T. Rayudu b Cummins 2
M.S. Dhoni b Zampa 26
K.M. Jadhav lbw Zampa 26
V. Shankar c Richardson b Lyon 32
R.A. Jadeja c Maxwell b Richardson 24
K. Yadav c Finch b Cummins 10
M. Shami c Cummins b Richardson 8
J.J. Bumrah Not out 0
Extras 4w, 1b, 1 15
Total All Out, 48.2 Overs 281
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
P.J. Cummins 8.2 1 37 3
J.A. Richardson 9 2 37 3
M.P. Stoinis 6 0 39 0
Lyon 10 0 57 1
A. Zampa 10 0 70 3
Maxwell 5 0 30 0
Full Bowling Card

