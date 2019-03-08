India vs Australia

Virat Kohli's 41st one-day international hundred proved in vain as Australia secured a 32-run win in the third ODI, in Ranchi.

Set 314 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India were once again heavily reliant on their captain, who contributed 123 from 95 balls.

Kohli was unable to steer India to victory after he was bowled by leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who also dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to finish with 3-70 as India were bowled out for 281 from 48.2 overs.

Seamers Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson recorded identical figures of 3-37, helping Australia keep the series alive.

Usman Khawaja had earlier recorded his maiden ODI century as the tourists amassed 313-5 after being invited to bat first.

Khawaja put on 193 for the opening wicket with captain Aaron Finch, who was dismissed seven runs short of his own ton in controversial circumstances.

Given out lbw to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Finch was unsuccessful with a review after the technology appeared to show the ball pitching in a different place to where it actually landed.

Glenn Maxwell took advantage of his promotion up the order to number three with a breezy 47 from 31 balls to help lift Australia to a total that would prove beyond the hosts.