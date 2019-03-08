Cricket Match
India
Australia
19-0 (4.4 ov)
India vs Australia
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Finch (c)
|Not out
|8
|16
|2
|0
|50.00
|U.T. Khawaja
|Not out
|9
|12
|2
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|4.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|19
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|2.2
|0
|6
|0
|2.57
|J.J. Bumrah
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Mar 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- HEC International Cricket Stadium Complex
- Umpires
- C Shamsuddin, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C K Nandan
Live Commentary
-
4.4
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shami, shy attempt by Kohli.
-
4.3
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
4.2
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shankar.
-
4.1
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shankar.
-
3.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
3.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
3.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shankar.
-
3.3
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
3.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
2.6
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rayudu.
-
2.5
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
2.4
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
2.3
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rayudu.
-
2.2
APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.1
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
1.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
1.5
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short third man for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Nips back, thumps into the pad and that's close, the Indians all go up together. Not out is the decision and there are deep discussions between the Indian players. They decide to review. There is not bat but is it hitting the stumps? Finch was in mid-air at the point of impact and it's too high. Missing completely so India have lost their review.
-
1.4
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs. In the air but goes just wide of backward point. That was an ambitious shot from Finch, the ball wasn't all that full. The end result is four more to the total.
-
1.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
1.2
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Punched through the covers and that runs away quickly too. Nice timing from Finch, you don't need to hit the ball too hard on this ground.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
0.6
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
0.6
Wide Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
0.5
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
0.4
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
0.3
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Too straight and tucked away nicely by Khawaja to get him off the mark. That ball raced away to the boundary, this outfield looks very fast indeed.
-
0.2
Mohammed Shami to Usman Khawaja. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.