India vs Australia

​​​​​​​MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav shared a century stand to carry India to a six-wicket win over Australia in Hyderabad in the first one-day international of their five-match series.

Set 237 for victory, India slipped to 99-4 in the 24th over of the chase, but Dhoni (59no) and Jadhav (81no) steadied the ship and shared in an unbroken 141-run stand to see the hosts to victory.

Australia earlier opted to make first use of a slow surface with variable bounce and were restricted to 236-7, with multiple batsmen guilty of getting starts but not kicking on.

Aaron Finch wasn't one of them, as the Australia captain was dismissed for a duck in the second over, but opening partner Usman Khawaja went on to top-score with 50 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav (2-46).

Marcus Stoinis (37), Glenn Maxwell (40) and Alex Carey (36no) too chipped in, while Nathan Coulter-Nile cracked a useful 28 from 27 balls at the back-end of the innings.

Western Australia's Ashton Turner made his ODI debut for Australia, replacing D'Arcy Short from the team that won the preceding T20 series 2-0. Turner scored 21 before being bowled by Mohammad Shami (2-44).

In India's reply, Shikhar Dhawan suffered the same fate as Finch, falling for a duck, to Coulter-Nile (2-46). Rohit Sharma (37) and Virat Kohli (44) rebuilt with a 76-run stand for the second wicket before three wickets for 19 runs then rocked the run chase - legspinner Adam Zampa (2-49) accounting for two.

But Australia wouldn't strike again, as Dhoni and Jadhav calmly steered India to a series-opening win with 10 balls to spare.