India vs Australia

Australia edged India by three wickets in a last-ball, low-scoring thriller in the first of two Twenty20 internationals.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Australia were coasting at 89-2 in pursuit of just 127 to win, only to collapse to 113-7 and then require 14 from the final over as Jasprit Bumrah conceded just two runs in a two-wicket 19th over in Visakhapatnam.

However, Umesh Yadav conceded boundaries from the second and fifth deliveries - Pat Cummins (7no) and Jhye Richardson (7no) nailing one apiece - before Cummins drilled the last ball back past the bowler for two to seal a nervy victory for the tourists.

Glenn Maxwell (56) and D'Arcy Short (37) had resuscitated Australia from 5-2 - Marcus Stoinis run out for one and Finch pinned lbw by Bumrah for a golden duck - with a stand of 84.

Maxwell and Short fell in quick succession before Ashton Turner recorded a duck and when Hardik Pandya had debutant Peter Handscomb (13) caught behind and Bumrah bowled Coulter-Nile (4) with a yorker, India looked favourites - until Cummins and Richardson kept their nerve.

Cummins (1-19) had earlier bowled frugally while fellow seamer Coulter-Nile picked up 3-16 as India were limited to 126-7 after being inserted by Finch.

KL Rahul struck 50 from 36 balls, his fifth T20I half-century, after coming into the India side for the rested Shikhar Dhawan, but MS Dhoni (29 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (24) were the only other players to reach double figures as the hosts floundered from 69-1.

India will now look to earn a series draw when the second and final match takes place in Bangalore on Wednesday, before the sides lock horns in five one-day internationals, starting in Hyderabad on Saturday.