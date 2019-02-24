Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

126-7
Result
Badge

Australia

127-7

Australia win by 3 wickets

India vs Australia

Australia edge India in last-ball thriller to win opening T20 international

Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins celebrate Australia's last-ball victory in the first T20I

Australia edged India by three wickets in a last-ball, low-scoring thriller in the first of two Twenty20 internationals.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Australia were coasting at 89-2 in pursuit of just 127 to win, only to collapse to 113-7 and then require 14 from the final over as Jasprit Bumrah conceded just two runs in a two-wicket 19th over in Visakhapatnam.

However, Umesh Yadav conceded boundaries from the second and fifth deliveries - Pat Cummins (7no) and Jhye Richardson (7no) nailing one apiece - before Cummins drilled the last ball back past the bowler for two to seal a nervy victory for the tourists.

Glenn Maxwell (56) and D'Arcy Short (37) had resuscitated Australia from 5-2 - Marcus Stoinis run out for one and Finch pinned lbw by Bumrah for a golden duck - with a stand of 84.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored for Australia with 56

Maxwell and Short fell in quick succession before Ashton Turner recorded a duck and when Hardik Pandya had debutant Peter Handscomb (13) caught behind and Bumrah bowled Coulter-Nile (4) with a yorker, India looked favourites - until Cummins and Richardson kept their nerve.

Cummins (1-19) had earlier bowled frugally while fellow seamer Coulter-Nile picked up 3-16 as India were limited to 126-7 after being inserted by Finch.

KL Rahul struck 50 from 36 balls, his fifth T20I half-century, after coming into the India side for the rested Shikhar Dhawan, but MS Dhoni (29 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (24) were the only other players to reach double figures as the hosts floundered from 69-1.

India will now look to earn a series draw when the second and final match takes place in Bangalore on Wednesday, before the sides lock horns in five one-day internationals, starting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Match Details

Date
24th Feb 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
ACA-VDCA Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, C Shamsuddin
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
C K Nandan

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.J.M. Short run out (Pandya) 37
M.P. Stoinis run out (Yadav) 1
A.J. Finch lbw Bumrah 0
G.J. Maxwell c Rahul b Chahal 56
P.S.P. Handscomb c Dhoni b Bumrah 13
A.J. Turner b Pandya 0
N.M. Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 4
P.J. Cummins Not out 7
J.A. Richardson Not out 7
Extras 2w, 2
Total 20.0 Overs 127 - 7
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.J. Bumrah 4 0 16 3
Chahal 4 0 28 1
Yadav 4 0 35 0
K.H. Pandya 4 0 17 1
M. Markande 4 0 31 0
Full Bowling Card

