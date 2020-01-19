India vs Australia

Rohit Sharma's century ensured India beat Australia by seven wickets in Bengaluru as they came from behind to clinch a 2-1 ODI series win.

Sharma smashed 119 from 128 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, with skipper Virat Kohli contributing 89 as India chased down their target of 287 with 15 balls to spare.

Steve Smith's knock of 131 had anchored the tourists' innings, but they were pegged back by Mohammed Shami's four wickets before India's batsmen secured the victory.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, Australia suffered an early blow when Shami (4-63) produced a perfect outswinger to dismiss David Warner, caught behind for three.

Aaron Finch (19) followed when he was run out after Smith failed to respond to his call for a single to point, but the former captain, in tandem with Marnus Labuschagne, rebuilt the innings with a stand of 127.

Ravindra Jadeja (2-44) put the brakes on Australia, however, and made the breakthrough when he had Labuschagne (54 from 64) superbly caught by the diving Kohli at cover.

Mitchell Starc, promoted to five in the batting order, lasted only three balls and it was left to Alex Carey (35) to bring some acceleration to the innings before he miscued Kuldeep Yadav.

Smith maintained Australian hopes of posting 300-plus until he eventually holed out off Shami, who then castled Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa with yorkers as the visitors' innings fizzled out at 286-8.

With the in-form Shikhar Dhawan unable to bat after injuring his left shoulder in the field, India moved KL Rahul up the order to begin their reply alongside Sharma.

The opening pair looked comfortable as they rattled up a partnership of 69 before Rahul (19) was given out on review, leg before to Ashton Agar in the 13th over.

That proved to be only a temporary setback, with Kohli joining Sharma at the crease and effectively playing second fiddle in their stand of 137.

Sharma reached his century from 110 deliveries - his eighth against Australia in ODI cricket - but he finally fell to Adam Zampa, caught attempting to hit the leg-spinner over the top.

Kohli took up the baton, hitting successive boundaries off Cummins to pass his half-century, although Josh Hazlewood bowled the captain to deny him a ton with 13 still required.

Shreyas Iyer sealed India's success, hitting an unbeaten 44 off 35 balls as he and Manish Pandey (8 not out) saw their side home.