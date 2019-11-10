Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

174-5
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

144

India win by 30 runs

India vs Bangladesh

Deepak Chahar claims best-ever T20I figures of 6-7 as India seal series win

Seamer rounds off 30-run win over Bangladesh with a hat-trick

Deepak Chahar ended with incredible figures of 6-7, including a hat-trick

Deepak Chahar took the best figures in T20I history, 6-7, including a hat-trick, as India beat Bangladesh to claim a 2-1 series win.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

After half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer (62 from 33 balls) and KL Rahul (52 from 35 balls) had taken India to 174-5, Chahar ripped through Bangladesh and finished with a hat-trick, split across two overs, as the visitors were bowled out for 144 in the final over of the chase.

Opener Mohammad Naim blitzed 81 from 48 balls for Bangladesh but lacked any real support with Mohammad Mithun (27 from 29 balls) the only other Bangladesh batsman to reach double figures.

Aiming for a maiden T20I series win over India, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl. It appeared a good move when Rohit Sharma (2) fell cheaply in the second over, bowled by Shafiul Islam, but Rahul and Iyer, who claimed his first T20I fifty took the hosts up to a competitive total.

Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden T20I half-century from just 27 balls

Chahar then dismissed Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar with consecutive deliveries in his first over but, on this occasion was unable to claim the hat-trick.

Naim and Mithun gave Bangladesh hope with a stand of 98 for the third wicket but Chahar returned to break the stand and as the away side crumbled, the seamer returned and wrapped up the win for India with the wickets of Shafiul, Mustifizur Rahman and Aminal Islam - writing his name into the record books in the meantime.

Match Details

Date
10th Nov 2019
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
Umpires
C K Nandan, A K Chaudhary
TV Umpire
N N Menon
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L.K. Das c Sundar b Chahar 9
M.N. Sheikh b Dube 81
S. Sarkar c Dube b Chahar 0
M.M. Ali c Rahul b Chahar 27
M. Rahim b Dube 0
M. Mahmudullah b Chahal 8
A.H. Dhrubo c&b Dube 0
A.I. Biplob b Chahar 9
S. Islam c Rahul b Chahar 4
M. Rahman c Iyer b Chahar 1
Extras 2w, 3lb 5
Total All Out, 19.2 Overs 144
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.K. Ahmed 4 0 27 0
W. Sundar 4 0 34 0
D.L. Chahar 3.2 0 7 6
Chahal 4 0 43 1
S. Dube 4 0 30 3
Full Bowling Card

