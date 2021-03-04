Cricket Match
India
England
78-3 (28.0 ov)
India vs England
|England 1st
|78-3 (28.0 ov)
|England are 78 for 3
England 1st Innings78-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|c Siraj b Patel
|9
|30
|1
|0
|30.00
|D.P. Sibley
|b Patel
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|28
|66
|6
|0
|42.42
|J.E. Root (c)
|lbw Siraj
|5
|9
|1
|0
|55.56
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|28
|56
|3
|1
|50.00
|Extras
|1nb, 5lb
|6
|Total
|28.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|78
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Sibley 5.2ov
- 15 Crawley 7.5ov
- 30 Root 12.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Sharma
|7
|2
|18
|0
|2.57
|M. Siraj
|7
|0
|26
|1
|3.71
|A.R. Patel
|9
|3
|21
|2
|2.33
|Ashwin
|4.5
|2
|8
|0
|1.66
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- N N Menon, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
27.6
APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
27.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
27.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
27.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Siraj.
-
27.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
27.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Gill, fielded by Rahane.
-
26.6
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
26.5
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
26.4
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
26.3
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
26.2
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
26.1
Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
25.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
25.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
25.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
25.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
25.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
25.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
24.6
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma. That's Lunch on Day 1. England is off to a shaky start. They are at 74-3 at the end of the first session. English batters will look to steady the ship and build considerable partnerships to post a big total. Indian bowlers have done well so far, and they will look to unsettle the English batters from building partnerships and wipe out England as soon as possible. Join us in about 40 minutes for the post-Lunch session.
-
24.5
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
24.4
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
24.3
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
24.2
Axar Patel to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
24.1
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
23.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
23.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
23.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
23.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
23.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
23.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.6
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.5
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
22.4
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
22.3
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
22.2
Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
22.1
APPEAL! Axar Patel to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pujara, by Pant, appeal made for Run Out.
-
21.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
21.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
21.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
21.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
21.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
21.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
20.6
APPEAL! Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Pant, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
20.5
Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
20.4
Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
20.3
Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
20.2
Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, hit body to second slip for no runs, fielded by Kohli, fielded by Sharma.
-
20.1
FOUR! Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Excellent shot. Bairstow slaps this one to the deep point fence for a boundary.
-
19.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
19.5
SIX! Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
19.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
19.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
19.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
19.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jonny Bairstow. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
18.6
Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
18.5
Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
-
18.4
FOUR! Ishant Sharma to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
18.3
Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
18.2
Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
18.1
Ishant Sharma to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Pant.