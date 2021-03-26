Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

336-6 (50.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

62-0

England need 275 runs to win from 38.3 overs

India vs England

India vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second of three ODIs in Pune. Watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
26th Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
J Madanagopal

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 40
J.M. Bairstow Not out 20
Extras 1w 1
Total 11.0 Overs 61 - 0
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 5 0 26 0
M.P. Krishna 4 0 25 0
S.N. Thakur 1 0 8 0
K. Yadav 1 0 2 0
Full Bowling Card