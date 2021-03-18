India vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
India win by 8 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Yadav b Pandya
|40
|J.C. Buttler
|c Rahul b Kumar
|9
|D.J. Malan
|b Chahar
|14
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Sundar b Chahar
|25
|B.A. Stokes
|c Yadav b Thakur
|46
|E.J.G. Morgan
|c Sundar b Thakur
|4
|S.M. Curran
|b Pandya
|3
|C.J. Jordan
|c Pandya b Thakur
|12
|J.C. Archer
|Not out
|18
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|177 - 8
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Kumar
|4
|1
|30
|1
|H.H. Pandya
|4
|0
|16
|2
|S.N. Thakur
|3.4
|0
|42
|2
|W. Sundar
|4
|0
|52
|0
|R.D. Chahar
|4
|0
|35
|2