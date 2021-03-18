Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

185-8
Result
Badge

England

177-8

India win by 8 runs

India vs England

India vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the fourth of five T20s in Ahmedabad. Watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
18th Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
TV Umpire
V K Sharma
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Yadav b Pandya 40
J.C. Buttler c Rahul b Kumar 9
D.J. Malan b Chahar 14
J.M. Bairstow c Sundar b Chahar 25
B.A. Stokes c Yadav b Thakur 46
E.J.G. Morgan c Sundar b Thakur 4
S.M. Curran b Pandya 3
C.J. Jordan c Pandya b Thakur 12
J.C. Archer Not out 18
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 20.0 Overs 177 - 8
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 4 1 30 1
H.H. Pandya 4 0 16 2
S.N. Thakur 3.4 0 42 2
W. Sundar 4 0 52 0
R.D. Chahar 4 0 35 2
Full Bowling Card