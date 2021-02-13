India vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
India are 122 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 17th Feb 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|84
|S. Gill
|lbw Stone
|0
|C.A. Pujara
|c Stokes b Leach
|21
|V. Kohli
|b Ali
|0
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|17
|Extras
|0
|Total
|33.3 Overs
|122 - 3