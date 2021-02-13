Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

India

122-3 (33.3 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

India are 122 for 3

India vs England

India vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over text commentary and social media from the second Test in Chennai as India seek to bounce back from their defeat in the series opener.

Match Details

Date
13th - 17th Feb 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
N N Menon, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma Not out 84
S. Gill lbw Stone 0
C.A. Pujara c Stokes b Leach 21
V. Kohli b Ali 0
A.M. Rahane Not out 17
Extras 0
Total 33.3 Overs 122 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Broad 4 1 21 0
Stone 8 2 25 1
Leach 13 2 27 1
Stokes 2 0 16 0
Ali 6 0 32 1
Full Bowling Card