India vs England

India 1st Innings122-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|84
|104
|13
|1
|80.77
|S. Gill
|lbw Stone
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A. Pujara
|c Stokes b Leach
|21
|58
|2
|0
|36.21
|V. Kohli (c)
|b Ali
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|17
|31
|3
|0
|54.84
|Extras
|0
|Total
|33.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|122
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Gill 1.3ov
- 85 Pujara 20.2ov
- 86 Kohli 21.2ov
Match Details
- Date
- 13th - 17th Feb 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
33.3
Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
-
33.2
Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
33.1
Moeen Ali to Rohit Sharma. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
32.6
Jack Leach to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
32.5
Jack Leach to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
32.4
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Sibley.
-
32.3
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
32.2
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Lawrence, fielded by Root.
-
32.1
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
31.6
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
31.5
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
31.4
FOUR! Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
31.3
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
31.2
FOUR! Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Top shot! Rahane rocks back and makes a solid punch to the ropes for a boundary.
-
31.1
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
30.6
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad. Jack Leach bowling with tight lines to the batsmen.
-
30.5
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
30.4
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
30.3
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
30.2
Jack Leach to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
30.1
Jack Leach to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
29.6
Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
29.5
Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
29.4
Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stone.
-
29.3
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
29.2
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
29.1
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
28.6
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
28.5
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
28.4
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
28.3
APPEAL! Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Burns, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
28.2
APPEAL! Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
28.1
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
27.6
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
27.5
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
27.4
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
27.3
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stone.
-
27.2
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to leg slip for no runs, run save by Root.
-
27.1
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
26.6
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sibley.
-
26.5
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
26.4
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
26.3
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
26.2
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
26.1
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
25.6
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes. It's Lunch on Day 1. India scored 106-3. Rohit played exceptionally well and brought up his 12th Test fifty. England bowlers picked up two quick wickets at the right time and contained the run flow of the host. Join us for the next session in about 40 minutes.
-
25.5
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit body to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lawrence.
-
25.4
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stone.
-
25.3
Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sibley.
-
25.2
FOUR! Olly Stone to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
25.1
Olly Stone to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
24.6
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
24.5
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
24.4
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
24.3
FOUR! Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Sweet timing from Rohit! 100 comes up for India with this boundary.
-
24.2
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
24.1
Jack Leach to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Foakes.