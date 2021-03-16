Cricket Match
India
156-6 (20.0 ov)
England
102-2
India vs England
|England 1st
|102-2 (12.0 ov)
|India 1st
|156-6 (20.0 ov)
|England need 55 runs to win from 8.0 overs
England 1st Innings102-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Sharma b Chahal
|9
|13
|2
|0
|69.23
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|63
|37
|5
|3
|170.27
|D.J. Malan
|s Pant b Sundar
|18
|17
|0
|1
|105.88
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|2w, 4b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|12.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|102
Fall of Wickets
- 23 Roy 3.3ov
- 81 Malan 9.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|S.N. Thakur
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|Chahal
|2.5
|0
|32
|1
|11.29
|H.H. Pandya
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|W. Sundar
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
India 1st Innings156-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Archer b Wood
|15
|17
|2
|0
|88.24
|K.L. Rahul
|b Wood
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|c Buttler b Jordan
|4
|9
|0
|0
|44.44
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|77
|46
|8
|4
|167.39
|R.R. Pant
|run out (Buttler)
|25
|20
|3
|0
|125.00
|S.S. Iyer
|c Malan b Wood
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|H.H. Pandya
|c Archer b Jordan
|17
|15
|0
|2
|113.33
|Extras
|3w, 1b, 5lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|156
- To Bat:
- W. Sundar,
- S.N. Thakur,
- B. Kumar,
- Y.S. Chahal
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Rahul 2.3ov
- 20 Sharma 4.4ov
- 24 Kishan 5.2ov
- 64 Pant 11.1ov
- 86 Iyer 14.3ov
- 156 Pandya 19.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Rashid
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|J.C. Archer
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|Wood
|4
|0
|31
|3
|7.75
|Jordan
|4
|1
|35
|2
|8.75
|Stokes
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
Live Commentary
-
11.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Slider length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, shy attempt by Iyer, fielded by Kohli.
-
11.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
11.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
11.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit body to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Sundar.
-
11.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, shy attempt by Pant.
-
11.1
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
10.6
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
10.5
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Off cutter full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
10.4
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
10.3
Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kishan.
-
10.2
Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
10.1
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
9.6
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
9.5
Washington Sundar to Jonny Bairstow. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Chahal.
-
9.4
OUT! Stumped. Washington Sundar to Dawid Malan. Quicker length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed, by Pant. Great glove work from Pant. He superbly gathers the quicker ball and removes the bails off.
-
9.3
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
9.2
Washington Sundar to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
9.1
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
8.6
SIX! Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over third man for 6 runs.
-
8.5
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kishan.
-
8.4
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
8.3
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.2
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
8.1
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
7.6
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.5
Washington Sundar to Dawid Malan. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
7.4
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
7.3
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
7.2
Washington Sundar to Dawid Malan. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
7.1
Washington Sundar to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
6.6
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
6.5
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kishan.
-
6.5
Wide Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Bouncer, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
6.4
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
6.3
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
6.2
Hardik Pandya to Jos Buttler. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
6.1
Hardik Pandya to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
5.6
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Pulled away nicely to the deep square leg ropes for a boundary.
-
5.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Dawid Malan. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
5.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
5.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
5.2
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
-
5.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
4.6
SIX! Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
4.5
Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
4.4
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.3
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kishan.
-
4.1
Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs.
-
4.1
Wide Shardul Thakur to Dawid Malan. Half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
3.6
APPEAL! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant, appeal made for Stumped.
-
3.5
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
3.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
3.3
OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to backward point, caught by Sharma. Cheeky doesn't work this time for Roy.
-
3.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
3.1
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
2.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, middle stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
2.5
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
2.4
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
2.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
2.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.