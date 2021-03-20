India vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England need 134 runs to win from 11.0 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 20th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- V K Sharma
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|b Kumar
|0
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|37
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|46
|Extras
|3w, 5lb
|8
|Total
|9.0 Overs
|91 - 1
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Kumar
|2
|0
|6
|1
|H.H. Pandya
|1.5
|0
|26
|0
|W. Sundar
|1
|0
|13
|0
|S.N. Thakur
|2
|0
|19
|0
|T. Natarajan
|1
|0
|7
|0
|R.D. Chahar
|1
|0
|14
|0