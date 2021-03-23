India vs England

Cricket Match
Result
India win by 66 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- V K Sharma
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c sub b Krishna
|46
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Yadav b Thakur
|94
|B.A. Stokes
|c sub b Krishna
|1
|E.J.G. Morgan
|c Rahul b Thakur
|22
|J.C. Buttler
|lbw Thakur
|2
|S.W. Billings
|c Kohli b Krishna
|18
|M.M. Ali
|c Rahul b Kumar
|30
|S.M. Curran
|c sub b Pandya
|12
|T.K. Curran
|c Kumar b Krishna
|11
|A.U. Rashid
|c Rahul b Kumar
|0
|M.A. Wood
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|1 3lb
|13
|Total
|All Out, 42.1 Overs
|251
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Kumar
|9
|0
|30
|2
|M.P. Krishna
|8.1
|1
|54
|4
|S.N. Thakur
|6
|0
|37
|3
|K.H. Pandya
|10
|0
|59
|1
|K. Yadav
|9
|0
|68
|0