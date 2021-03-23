Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

317-5
Result
Badge

England

251

India win by 66 runs

India vs England

India vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first of three ODIs in Pune. Watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
23rd Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
V K Sharma

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c sub b Krishna 46
J.M. Bairstow c Yadav b Thakur 94
B.A. Stokes c sub b Krishna 1
E.J.G. Morgan c Rahul b Thakur 22
J.C. Buttler lbw Thakur 2
S.W. Billings c Kohli b Krishna 18
M.M. Ali c Rahul b Kumar 30
S.M. Curran c sub b Pandya 12
T.K. Curran c Kumar b Krishna 11
A.U. Rashid c Rahul b Kumar 0
M.A. Wood Not out 2
Extras 1 3lb 13
Total All Out, 42.1 Overs 251
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 9 0 30 2
M.P. Krishna 8.1 1 54 4
S.N. Thakur 6 0 37 3
K.H. Pandya 10 0 59 1
K. Yadav 9 0 68 0
Full Bowling Card