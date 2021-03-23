Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

317-5

Result
Badge

England

251

India win by 66 runs

India vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 251All out (42.1 ov)
India 1st 317-5 (50.0 ov)
India win by 66 runs

England 1st Innings251 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c sub b Krishna 46 35 7 1 131.43
J.M. Bairstow c Yadav b Thakur 94 66 6 7 142.42
B.A. Stokes c sub b Krishna 1 11 0 0 9.09
E.J.G. Morgan (c) c Rahul b Thakur 22 30 1 1 73.33
J.C. Buttler lbw Thakur 2 4 0 0 50.00
S.W. Billings c Kohli b Krishna 18 22 1 0 81.82
M.M. Ali c Rahul b Kumar 30 37 2 1 81.08
S.M. Curran c sub b Pandya 12 20 1 0 60.00
T.K. Curran c Kumar b Krishna 11 16 1 0 68.75
A.U. Rashid c Rahul b Kumar 0 5 0 0 0.00
M.A. Wood Not out 2 7 0 0 28.57
Extras 1 3lb 13
Total All Out, 42.1 Overs 251

Fall of Wickets

  1. 135 Roy 14.2ov
  2. 137 Stokes 16.2ov
  3. 169 Bairstow 22.1ov
  4. 175 Morgan 24.1ov
  5. 176 Buttler 24.4ov
  6. 217 Billings 32.1ov
  7. 237 Ali 37.1ov
  8. 239 Curran 38.1ov
  9. 241 Rashid 39.2ov
  10. 251 Curran 42.1ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 9 0 30 2 3.33
M.P. Krishna 8.1 1 54 4 6.61
S.N. Thakur 6 0 37 3 6.17
K.H. Pandya 10 0 59 1 5.90
K. Yadav 9 0 68 0 7.56

India 1st Innings317-5

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma c Buttler b Stokes 28 42 4 0 66.67
S. Dhawan c Morgan b Stokes 98 106 11 2 92.45
V. Kohli (c) c Ali b Wood 56 60 6 0 93.33
S.S. Iyer c sub b Wood 6 9 1 0 66.67
K.L. Rahul Not out 62 43 4 4 144.19
H.H. Pandya c Bairstow b Stokes 1 9 0 0 11.11
K.H. Pandya Not out 58 31 7 2 187.10
Extras 5w, 3lb 8
Total 50.0 Overs, 5 wkts 317
To Bat: 
S.N. Thakur,
B. Kumar,
K. Yadav,
M.P. Krishna

Fall of Wickets

  1. 64 Sharma 15.1ov
  2. 169 Kohli 32.1ov
  3. 187 Iyer 34.5ov
  4. 197 Dhawan 38.1ov
  5. 205 Pandya 40.3ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Wood 10 1 75 2 7.50
S.M. Curran 10 1 48 0 4.80
T.K. Curran 10 0 63 0 6.30
Stokes 8 1 34 3 4.25
Rashid 9 0 66 0 7.33
Ali 3 0 28 0 9.33

Match Details

Date
23rd Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
TV Umpire
A K Chaudhary
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
V K Sharma