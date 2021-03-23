Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
India
317-5
Result
England
251
India win by 66 runs
India vs England
England 1st Innings251 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c sub b Krishna
|46
|35
|7
|1
|131.43
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Yadav b Thakur
|94
|66
|6
|7
|142.42
|B.A. Stokes
|c sub b Krishna
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Rahul b Thakur
|22
|30
|1
|1
|73.33
|J.C. Buttler
|lbw Thakur
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.W. Billings
|c Kohli b Krishna
|18
|22
|1
|0
|81.82
|M.M. Ali
|c Rahul b Kumar
|30
|37
|2
|1
|81.08
|S.M. Curran
|c sub b Pandya
|12
|20
|1
|0
|60.00
|T.K. Curran
|c Kumar b Krishna
|11
|16
|1
|0
|68.75
|A.U. Rashid
|c Rahul b Kumar
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.A. Wood
|Not out
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|1 3lb
|13
|Total
|All Out, 42.1 Overs
|251
Fall of Wickets
- 135 Roy 14.2ov
- 137 Stokes 16.2ov
- 169 Bairstow 22.1ov
- 175 Morgan 24.1ov
- 176 Buttler 24.4ov
- 217 Billings 32.1ov
- 237 Ali 37.1ov
- 239 Curran 38.1ov
- 241 Rashid 39.2ov
- 251 Curran 42.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|9
|0
|30
|2
|3.33
|M.P. Krishna
|8.1
|1
|54
|4
|6.61
|S.N. Thakur
|6
|0
|37
|3
|6.17
|K.H. Pandya
|10
|0
|59
|1
|5.90
|K. Yadav
|9
|0
|68
|0
|7.56
India 1st Innings317-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Buttler b Stokes
|28
|42
|4
|0
|66.67
|S. Dhawan
|c Morgan b Stokes
|98
|106
|11
|2
|92.45
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Ali b Wood
|56
|60
|6
|0
|93.33
|S.S. Iyer
|c sub b Wood
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|62
|43
|4
|4
|144.19
|H.H. Pandya
|c Bairstow b Stokes
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|K.H. Pandya
|Not out
|58
|31
|7
|2
|187.10
|Extras
|5w, 3lb
|8
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|317
- To Bat:
- S.N. Thakur,
- B. Kumar,
- K. Yadav,
- M.P. Krishna
Fall of Wickets
- 64 Sharma 15.1ov
- 169 Kohli 32.1ov
- 187 Iyer 34.5ov
- 197 Dhawan 38.1ov
- 205 Pandya 40.3ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Wood
|10
|1
|75
|2
|7.50
|S.M. Curran
|10
|1
|48
|0
|4.80
|T.K. Curran
|10
|0
|63
|0
|6.30
|Stokes
|8
|1
|34
|3
|4.25
|Rashid
|9
|0
|66
|0
|7.33
|Ali
|3
|0
|28
|0
|9.33
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- V K Sharma