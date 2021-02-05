Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

India

 
Tea
Badge

England

140-2  (57.0 ov)

England are 140 for 2

India vs England

India vs England LIVE!

Live text commentary from the first Test as England take on India in Chennai in Joe Root's 100th Test match.

Match Details

Date
5th - 9th Feb 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
TV Umpire
C Shamsuddin
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
V K Sharma

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33
D.P. Sibley Not out 53
D.W. Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0
J.E. Root Not out 45
Extras 9nb, 9
Total 57.0 Overs 140 - 2
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 9 2 12 0
J.J. Bumrah 13 1 30 1
Ashwin 20 2 52 1
Nadeem 10 1 28 0
W. Sundar 5 0 18 0
Full Bowling Card