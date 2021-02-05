India vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
England are 140 for 2
Match Details
- Date
- 5th - 9th Feb 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- V K Sharma
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|c Pant b Ashwin
|33
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|53
|D.W. Lawrence
|lbw Bumrah
|0
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|45
|Extras
|9nb,
|9
|Total
|57.0 Overs
|140 - 2
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Sharma
|9
|2
|12
|0
|J.J. Bumrah
|13
|1
|30
|1
|Ashwin
|20
|2
|52
|1
|Nadeem
|10
|1
|28
|0
|W. Sundar
|5
|0
|18
|0