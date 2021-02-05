Cricket Match
India
England
140-2 (57.0 ov)
India vs England
|England 1st
|140-2 (57.0 ov)
|England are 140 for 2
England 1st Innings140-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c Pant b Ashwin
|33
|60
|2
|0
|55.00
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|53
|186
|7
|0
|28.49
|D.W. Lawrence
|lbw Bumrah
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|45
|100
|5
|0
|45.00
|Extras
|9nb,
|9
|Total
|57.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|140
Fall of Wickets
- 63 Burns 23.5ov
- 63 Lawrence 25.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Sharma
|9
|2
|12
|0
|1.33
|J.J. Bumrah
|13
|1
|30
|1
|2.31
|Ashwin
|20
|2
|52
|1
|2.60
|Nadeem
|10
|1
|28
|0
|2.80
|W. Sundar
|5
|0
|18
|0
|3.60
Match Details
- Date
- 5th - 9th Feb 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- V K Sharma
Live Commentary
-
56.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill. Time for Tea on Day 1. Dominic Sibley and Joe Root played exceptionally well in this session. Dominic Sibley brings up his fourth Test fifty. India went wicketless in this session. Join us for the final session in about 20 minutes.
-
56.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
56.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
56.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
56.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
56.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
55.6
Ishant Sharma to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
55.6
No ball Ishant Sharma to Dominic Sibley. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
55.5
Ishant Sharma to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
55.4
Ishant Sharma to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
55.3
Ishant Sharma to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
55.2
Ishant Sharma to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
55.1
Ishant Sharma to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nadeem.
-
54.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
54.5
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries! Root gets into his position and brings another boundary in this over.
-
54.4
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
54.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
54.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
54.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Nadeem.
-
53.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
53.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
53.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
53.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Reverse Swing-Out bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
53.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
-
53.1
APPEAL! Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Leg cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, mis-timed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
52.6
APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Kohli, appeal made for Caught.
-
52.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
52.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
52.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
52.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
52.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
51.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
51.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Yorker, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
51.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
51.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
51.3
No ball Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
51.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
-
51.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
50.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
50.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
50.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
50.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
50.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Bumrah. Dominic Sibley brings up his fourth Test fifty.
-
50.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Dominic Sibley. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
49.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
-
49.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
49.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
49.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
49.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nadeem.
-
49.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
48.6
Washington Sundar to Dominic Sibley. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
48.5
Washington Sundar to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
48.4
Washington Sundar to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, mis-timed to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
48.3
Washington Sundar to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
48.2
Washington Sundar to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
48.1
Washington Sundar to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
47.6
FOUR! Shahbaz Nadeem to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
47.6
No ball Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
47.5
Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs.
-
47.4
Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
47.3
Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Gill.
-
47.2
FOUR! Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Root makes a perfect sweep to the ropes. That brings up 50 runs stand between Joe Root and Dominic Sibley.
-
47.1
Shahbaz Nadeem to Joe Root. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.