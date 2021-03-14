India vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
India need 41 runs to win from 6.4 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Mar 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|K.L. Rahul
|c Buttler b Curran
|0
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|lbw Rashid
|56
|V. Kohli
|Not out
|45
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|20
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|13.2 Overs
|124 - 2
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.M. Curran
|4
|1
|22
|1
|J.C. Archer
|3
|0
|17
|0
|Jordan
|1
|0
|12
|0
|T.K. Curran
|1
|0
|16
|0
|Stokes
|1
|0
|17
|0
|Rashid
|3
|0
|34
|1