Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

124-2
In Play
Badge

England

164-6  (20.0 ov)

India need 41 runs to win from 6.4 overs

India vs England

India vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the second T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
14th Mar 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
A K Chaudhary, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
TV Umpire
V K Sharma
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Buttler b Curran 0
I.P.K.P. Kishan lbw Rashid 56
V. Kohli Not out 45
R.R. Pant Not out 20
Extras 1nb, 1w, 1lb 3
Total 13.2 Overs 124 - 2
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.M. Curran 4 1 22 1
J.C. Archer 3 0 17 0
Jordan 1 0 12 0
T.K. Curran 1 0 16 0
Stokes 1 0 17 0
Rashid 3 0 34 1
Full Bowling Card