Cricket Match
India
5-0 (0.5 ov)
England
India vs England
|India 1st
|2-0 (0.3 ov)
|India are 5 for 0 with 49.1 overs left
India 1st Innings2-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|3
|2
|0
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|2
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|0.3
|0
|2
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
Live Commentary
-
0.5
Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, run save by Roy.
-
0.4
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.3
Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
0.2
Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Bairstow, fielded by Roy.