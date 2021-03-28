Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

5-0 (0.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

India are 5 for 0 with 49.1 overs left

India vs England

SUMMARY
India 1st 2-0 (0.3 ov)
India are 5 for 0 with 49.1 overs left

India 1st Innings2-0

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma Not out 2 3 0 0 66.67
S. Dhawan Not out 3 2 0 0 150.00
Extras 0
Total 0.3 Overs, 0 wkts 2
To Bat: 
V. Kohli,
K.L. Rahul,
R.R. Pant,
H.H. Pandya,
K.H. Pandya,
S.N. Thakur,
B. Kumar,
M.P. Krishna,
T. Natarajan

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.M. Curran 0.3 0 2 0 4.00

Match Details

Date
28th Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
Umpires
A K Chaudhary, N N Menon
TV Umpire
V K Sharma
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 28, 2021 9:03am

  •  

    0.5

    Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, run save by Roy.

  •  

    0.4

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    0.3

    Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    0.2

    Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Bairstow, fielded by Roy.

Full Commentary