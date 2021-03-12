Cricket Match
India
104-6 (17.4 ov)
England
India vs England
|India 1st
|104-6 (17.4 ov)
|India are 104 for 6 with 2.2 overs left
India 1st Innings104-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Dhawan
|b Wood
|4
|12
|0
|0
|33.33
|K.L. Rahul
|b Archer
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Jordan b Rashid
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.R. Pant
|c Bairstow b Stokes
|21
|23
|2
|1
|91.30
|S.S. Iyer
|Not out
|57
|39
|7
|1
|146.15
|H.H. Pandya
|c Jordan b Archer
|19
|21
|1
|1
|90.48
|S.N. Thakur
|c Malan b Archer
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|W. Sundar
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|17.4 Overs, 6 wkts
|104
- To Bat:
- A.R. Patel,
- B. Kumar,
- Y.S. Chahal
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Rahul 1.2ov
- 3 Kohli 2.3ov
- 20 Dhawan 4.6ov
- 48 Pant 9.6ov
- 102 Pandya 17.2ov
- 102 Thakur 17.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Rashid
|3
|0
|14
|1
|4.67
|J.C. Archer
|3.2
|1
|20
|2
|6.00
|Wood
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|Jordan
|3
|0
|17
|0
|5.67
|Stokes
|3
|0
|25
|1
|8.33
|S.M. Curran
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Mar 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
17.4
Jofra Archer to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
17.4
Wide Jofra Archer to Washington Sundar. Bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.3
OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Shardul Thakur. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Malan.
-
17.2
OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Jordan.
-
17.1
Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
16.6
SIX! Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs. Brilliant shot from Shreyas Iyer. 50 partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya.
-
16.5
Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.4
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
16.3
Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
16.2
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
16.1
Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan. Shreyas Iyer brings up his third T20I fifty.
-
15.6
Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
15.5
Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.4
Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
15.3
APPEAL! Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, direct hit by Roy, appeal made for Run Out.
-
15.2
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
15.1
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
14.6
Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.5
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. In the slot and dispatched! Hardik Pandya smacks it hard over the fence for a much-needed maximum.
-
14.4
SIX! Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
14.3
Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Jordan.
-
14.2
Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
14.1
Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
13.6
Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.5
Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Bairstow.
-
13.4
Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.3
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.2
FOUR! Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
13.1
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
12.6
Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid. A well-disciplined bowling from the England bowlers. They kept India under pressure from the very first ball.
-
12.5
Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
12.4
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
12.3
Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
12.2
Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
12.1
Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
11.6
Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.5
Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.4
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, run save by Roy.
-
11.3
Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
11.2
Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
11.1
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Jordan.
-
10.6
Adil Rashid to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
10.5
Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
10.4
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
10.3
Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
10.2
Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Bairstow, fielded by Jordan. 50 up for India
-
10.1
Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
9.6
OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Bairstow. Stokes, the man with the golden arm, does it again for his team.
-
9.5
Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.4
Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.3
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.1
Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
8.6
FOUR! Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Beautiful shot! Shreyas Iyer is finding the gaps.
-
8.5
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
8.4
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.3
Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
8.2
Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.1
Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.