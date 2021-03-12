Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

104-6 (17.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

India are 104 for 6 with 2.2 overs left

India vs England

SUMMARY
India 1st 104-6 (17.4 ov)
India are 104 for 6 with 2.2 overs left

India 1st Innings104-6

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Dhawan b Wood 4 12 0 0 33.33
K.L. Rahul b Archer 1 4 0 0 25.00
V. Kohli (c) c Jordan b Rashid 0 5 0 0 0.00
R.R. Pant c Bairstow b Stokes 21 23 2 1 91.30
S.S. Iyer Not out 57 39 7 1 146.15
H.H. Pandya c Jordan b Archer 19 21 1 1 90.48
S.N. Thakur c Malan b Archer 0 1 0 0 0.00
W. Sundar Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 1w, 1
Total 17.4 Overs, 6 wkts 104
To Bat: 
A.R. Patel,
B. Kumar,
Y.S. Chahal

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Rahul 1.2ov
  2. 3 Kohli 2.3ov
  3. 20 Dhawan 4.6ov
  4. 48 Pant 9.6ov
  5. 102 Pandya 17.2ov
  6. 102 Thakur 17.3ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Rashid 3 0 14 1 4.67
J.C. Archer 3.2 1 20 2 6.00
Wood 4 0 20 1 5.00
Jordan 3 0 17 0 5.67
Stokes 3 0 25 1 8.33
S.M. Curran 1 0 6 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
12th Mar 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium, Ahmedabad
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N N Menon
TV Umpire
V K Sharma
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 12, 2021 2:59pm

  •  

    17.4

    Jofra Archer to Washington Sundar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    17.4

    Wide Jofra Archer to Washington Sundar. Bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  • 17.3

    OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Shardul Thakur. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Malan.

  • 17.2

    OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Jordan.

  •  

    17.1

    Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    16.6

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs. Brilliant shot from Shreyas Iyer. 50 partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya.

  •  

    16.5

    Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    16.4

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    16.3

    Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    16.2

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    16.1

    Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan. Shreyas Iyer brings up his third T20I fifty.

  •  

    15.6

    Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Jofra Archer to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    15.4

    Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    15.3

    APPEAL! Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, direct hit by Roy, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    15.2

    FOUR! Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! Jofra Archer to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.5

    FOUR! Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. In the slot and dispatched! Hardik Pandya smacks it hard over the fence for a much-needed maximum.

  •  

    14.4

    SIX! Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    14.3

    Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    14.2

    Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    14.1

    Ben Stokes to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    13.6

    Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    13.5

    Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Bairstow.

  •  

    13.4

    Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.3

    Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    12.6

    Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid. A well-disciplined bowling from the England bowlers. They kept India under pressure from the very first ball.

  •  

    12.5

    Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    12.4

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    12.3

    Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    12.2

    Chris Jordan to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    12.1

    Chris Jordan to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    11.6

    Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    11.5

    Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.4

    Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, run save by Roy.

  •  

    11.3

    Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    11.2

    Mark Wood to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    11.1

    Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Jordan.

  •  

    10.6

    Adil Rashid to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    10.5

    Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    10.4

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    10.2

    Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Bairstow, fielded by Jordan. 50 up for India

  •  

    10.1

    Adil Rashid to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  • 9.6

    OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Bairstow. Stokes, the man with the golden arm, does it again for his team.

  •  

    9.5

    Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.4

    Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.3

    FOUR! Ben Stokes to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.1

    Ben Stokes to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    8.6

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Beautiful shot! Shreyas Iyer is finding the gaps.

  •  

    8.5

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    8.4

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.3

    Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    8.2

    Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.1

    Sam Curran to Shreyas Iyer. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.

