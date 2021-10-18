Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

192-4
Result
Badge

England

188-5

India win by 6 wickets

India vs England

T20 World Cup warm-up: India vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary as England face India in a T20 World Cup warm-up match. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
18th Oct 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy
Umpires
A S Dar, J S Wilson

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Ali b Wood 51
I.P.K.P. Kishan ret 70
V. Kohli c Rashid b Livingstone 11
R.R. Pant Not out 29
S.A. Yadav c Buttler b Willey 8
H.H. Pandya Not out 12
Extras 2nb, 4w, 4b, 1lb 11
Total 19.0 Overs 192 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 3 0 16 1
Woakes 4 0 40 0
Wood 2 0 22 1
Jordan 3 0 35 0
Ali 2 0 28 0
Rashid 3 0 36 0
L.S. Livingstone 2 0 10 1
Full Bowling Card