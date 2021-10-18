India vs England

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
India win by 6 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Oct 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- ICC Global Cricket Academy
- Umpires
- A S Dar, J S Wilson
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|K.L. Rahul
|c Ali b Wood
|51
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|ret
|70
|V. Kohli
|c Rashid b Livingstone
|11
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|29
|S.A. Yadav
|c Buttler b Willey
|8
|H.H. Pandya
|Not out
|12
|Extras
|2nb, 4w, 4b, 1lb
|11
|Total
|19.0 Overs
|192 - 4
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Willey
|3
|0
|16
|1
|Woakes
|4
|0
|40
|0
|Wood
|2
|0
|22
|1
|Jordan
|3
|0
|35
|0
|Ali
|2
|0
|28
|0
|Rashid
|3
|0
|36
|0
|L.S. Livingstone
|2
|0
|10
|1