Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

132-1 (15.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

Namibia

132-8

Scores are level

India vs Namibia

SUMMARY
India 1st 132-1 (15.1 ov)
Namibia 1st 132-8 (20.0 ov)
India 1st Innings132-1

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul Not out 50 35 3 2 142.86
R.G. Sharma c Green b Frylinck 56 37 7 2 151.35
S.A. Yadav Not out 25 19 4 0 131.58
Extras 1lb 1
Total 15.1 Overs, 1 wkts 132
To Bat: 
V. Kohli,
R.R. Pant,
H.H. Pandya,
R.A. Jadeja,
R. Ashwin,
R.D. Chahar,
M. Shami,
J.J. Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  1. 86 Sharma 9.5ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Namibia Bowling
O M R W Econ
R. Trumpelmann 3 0 26 0 8.67
Wiese 2 0 18 0 9.00
B.M. Scholtz 1 0 11 0 11.00
J.J. Smit 2 0 17 0 8.50
J.N. Frylinck 2 0 19 1 9.50
J.N. Loftie-Eaton 3.5 0 30 0 7.83
M. van Lingen 1 0 9 0 9.00

Namibia 1st Innings132-8

namibia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.J. Baard lbw Jadeja 21 21 1 1 100.00
M. van Lingen c Shami b Bumrah 14 15 2 0 93.33
C.G. Williams s Pant b Jadeja 0 4 0 0 0.00
M.G. Erasmus (c) c Pant b Ashwin 12 20 1 0 60.00
J.N. Loftie-Eaton c Sharma b Ashwin 5 5 0 0 100.00
D. Wiese c Sharma b Bumrah 26 25 2 0 104.00
J.J. Smit c Sharma b Jadeja 9 9 1 0 100.00
Z.E. Green b Ashwin 0 1 0 0 0.00
J.N. Frylinck Not out 15 15 0 0 100.00
R. Trumpelmann Not out 13 6 1 1 216.67
Extras 1nb, 8w, 8lb 17
Total 20.0 Overs, 8 wkts 132
To Bat: 
B.M. Scholtz

Fall of Wickets

  1. 33 van Lingen 4.4ov
  2. 34 Williams 5.3ov
  3. 39 Baard 7.4ov
  4. 47 Loftie-Eaton 9.1ov
  5. 72 Erasmus 12.3ov
  6. 93 Smit 14.6ov
  7. 94 Green 15.4ov
  8. 117 Wiese 18.5ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shami 4 0 39 0 9.75
J.J. Bumrah 4 0 19 2 4.75
Ashwin 4 0 20 3 5.00
Jadeja 4 0 16 3 4.00
R.D. Chahar 4 0 30 0 7.50

Match Details

Date
8th Nov 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
C M Brown, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 8, 2021 4:56pm

  •  

    15.1

    Michael van Lingen to Suryakumar Yadav. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit body to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Green.

  •  

    14.6

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Baard.

  •  

    14.5

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    14.4

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wiese, fielded by Frylinck.

  •  

    14.3

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smit.

  •  

    14.2

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    14.1

    FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.

  •  

    13.5

    FOUR! Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    13.3

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Smit.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Ruben Trumpelmann to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Classy drive from Rahul.

  •  

    13.1

    Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.

  •  

    12.6

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smit.

  •  

    12.5

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.

  •  

    12.4

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    12.3

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smit.

  •  

    12.2

    FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Baard.

  •  

    11.6

    Michael van Lingen to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.

  •  

    11.5

    Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Scholtz, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    11.4

    FOUR! Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Erasmus. 100 comes up for India.

  •  

    11.2

    Michael van Lingen to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    11.1

    Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    10.6

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    10.5

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Baard.

  •  

    10.4

    FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Baard.

  •  

    10.2

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.

  •  

    9.6

    Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.

  • 9.5

    OUT! Caught. Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly point, caught by Green. Rohit mistimes and pays away his wicket.

  •  

    9.4

    Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.

  •  

    9.3

    SIX! Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.

  •  

    9.1

    Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.

  •  

    8.6

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smit.

  •  

    8.5

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    8.4

    FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    8.2

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smit.

  •  

    7.6

    JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.

  •  

    7.5

    JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, off stump moves in front flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.

  •  

    7.4

    JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    7.3

    JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Green.

  •  

    7.2

    FOUR! JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Nudges it to the ropes.

  •  

    7.1

    JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.

  •  

    6.6

    FOUR! Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.

  •  

    6.4

    Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Scholtz.

  •  

    6.3

    Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.

  •  

    6.2

    Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.

  •  

    6.1

    Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.

  •  

    5.6

    JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.

  •  

    5.5

    JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Williams.

  •  

    5.4

    JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.

  •  

    5.3

    JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Gently drives it to the ropes.

  •  

    5.1

    JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.

Full Commentary