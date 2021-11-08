Cricket Match
India
132-1 (15.1 ov)
Namibia
132-8
India vs Namibia
|India 1st
|132-1 (15.1 ov)
|Namibia 1st
|132-8 (20.0 ov)
|Scores are level
India 1st Innings132-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|50
|35
|3
|2
|142.86
|R.G. Sharma
|c Green b Frylinck
|56
|37
|7
|2
|151.35
|S.A. Yadav
|Not out
|25
|19
|4
|0
|131.58
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|15.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|132
Fall of Wickets
- 86 Sharma 9.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R. Trumpelmann
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.67
|Wiese
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|B.M. Scholtz
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|J.J. Smit
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|J.N. Frylinck
|2
|0
|19
|1
|9.50
|J.N. Loftie-Eaton
|3.5
|0
|30
|0
|7.83
|M. van Lingen
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
Namibia 1st Innings132-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.J. Baard
|lbw Jadeja
|21
|21
|1
|1
|100.00
|M. van Lingen
|c Shami b Bumrah
|14
|15
|2
|0
|93.33
|C.G. Williams
|s Pant b Jadeja
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.G. Erasmus (c)
|c Pant b Ashwin
|12
|20
|1
|0
|60.00
|J.N. Loftie-Eaton
|c Sharma b Ashwin
|5
|5
|0
|0
|100.00
|D. Wiese
|c Sharma b Bumrah
|26
|25
|2
|0
|104.00
|J.J. Smit
|c Sharma b Jadeja
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|Z.E. Green
|b Ashwin
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.N. Frylinck
|Not out
|15
|15
|0
|0
|100.00
|R. Trumpelmann
|Not out
|13
|6
|1
|1
|216.67
|Extras
|1nb, 8w, 8lb
|17
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|132
- To Bat:
- B.M. Scholtz
Fall of Wickets
- 33 van Lingen 4.4ov
- 34 Williams 5.3ov
- 39 Baard 7.4ov
- 47 Loftie-Eaton 9.1ov
- 72 Erasmus 12.3ov
- 93 Smit 14.6ov
- 94 Green 15.4ov
- 117 Wiese 18.5ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|4
|0
|39
|0
|9.75
|J.J. Bumrah
|4
|0
|19
|2
|4.75
|Ashwin
|4
|0
|20
|3
|5.00
|Jadeja
|4
|0
|16
|3
|4.00
|R.D. Chahar
|4
|0
|30
|0
|7.50
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Nov 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C M Brown, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
15.1
Michael van Lingen to Suryakumar Yadav. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit body to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Green.
-
14.6
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Baard.
-
14.5
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
14.4
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wiese, fielded by Frylinck.
-
14.3
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smit.
-
14.2
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.
-
14.1
FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
13.6
Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.
-
13.5
FOUR! Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
13.4
Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
13.3
Ruben Trumpelmann to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Smit.
-
13.2
FOUR! Ruben Trumpelmann to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Classy drive from Rahul.
-
13.1
Ruben Trumpelmann to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.
-
12.6
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smit.
-
12.5
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.
-
12.4
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
12.3
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smit.
-
12.2
FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
12.1
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Baard.
-
11.6
Michael van Lingen to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Frylinck.
-
11.5
Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Scholtz, fielded by Williams.
-
11.4
FOUR! Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
11.3
Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Erasmus. 100 comes up for India.
-
11.2
Michael van Lingen to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
11.1
Michael van Lingen to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
10.6
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
10.5
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Baard.
-
10.4
FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
10.3
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Baard.
-
10.2
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
10.1
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.
-
9.6
Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.
-
9.5
OUT! Caught. Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly point, caught by Green. Rohit mistimes and pays away his wicket.
-
9.4
Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.
-
9.3
SIX! Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
9.2
Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.
-
9.1
Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.
-
8.6
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smit.
-
8.5
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
8.4
FOUR! Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
8.3
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
8.2
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.1
Nicol Loftie-Eaton to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smit.
-
7.6
JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.
-
7.5
JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, off stump moves in front flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.
-
7.4
JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
7.3
JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
7.2
FOUR! JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Nudges it to the ropes.
-
7.1
JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.
-
6.6
FOUR! Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
6.5
Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Wiese.
-
6.4
Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Scholtz.
-
6.3
Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.
-
6.2
Jan Frylinck to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van Lingen.
-
6.1
Jan Frylinck to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.
-
5.6
JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.
-
5.5
JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Williams.
-
5.4
JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.
-
5.3
JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.
-
5.2
FOUR! JJ Smit to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Gently drives it to the ropes.
-
5.1
JJ Smit to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.