Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
1 of 1
Badge

India

10:30
Badge

New Zealand
Teams will be announced at the toss

India vs New Zealand

Cricket World Cup - Day 15 LIVE!

Over-by-over updates as India take on New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
13th Jun 2019
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Trent Bridge