India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand's World Cup semi-final will be completed on Wednesday after rain led to only 46.1 overs being bowled at Old Trafford.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

New Zealand had scrapped to 211-5 on a difficult strip having elected to bat, before the rain started falling around 2pm in Manchester.

Hopes of a restart, which would have seen India set a target of 148 from 20 overs, were raised when the rain relented at 5.30pm but it then picked up again, with play unable to begin by the 6.35pm cut off-time.

The Black Caps will resume their innings, weather permitting, at 10.30am on Wednesday in a full 50-over-a-side contest, with the winner going on to face England or Australia - who meet in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday - in Sunday's final at Lord's.

India would make the final in the event of a washout having finished top of the table in the group stage - New Zealand pipped Pakistan on net run-rate to qualify in fourth spot.

Kane Williamson (67 of 95) and Ross Taylor (67no off 85) struck half-centuries for the Kiwis, who who ended the group stage with three straight defeats, to Pakistan, Australia and England.

Martin Guptill (1) avoided a third first-ball duck of the tournament from the opening delivery of the game - India's lbw review coming in vain with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery sliding down leg.

But the batsman snicked behind in the fourth over as Jasprit Bumrah found his outside edge, Virat Kohli taking an excellent catch at second slip.

New Zealand mustered just 10 runs from the first seven overs and continued to find it slow going against a fine India attack, though Williamson shared half-century stands with first Henry Nicholls (28 off 51) and then long-time team-mate Taylor as he passed 500 runs for the tournament and notched his 39th ODI fifty.

The Black Caps captain was fourth man out, slashing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to backward point where Ravindra Jadeja, who had earlier bowled Nicholls through the gate, took the catch.

Taylor, who had been dropped on 22 by Dhoni off Bumrah, struggled for fluency on the difficult surface but began to find his rhythm shortly before the rain teemed down, smashing Chahal for the six that earned him his 50th fifty for New Zealand in ODI cricket, and then four two balls later.

Taylor - batting with Tom Latham (3no) at the time of the stoppage after Jimmy Neesham (12) and Colin de Grandhomme (16) were dismissed by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar respectively - also successfully overturned an lbw review on 56 with Bhuvneshwar's ball striking him outside the line off off stump as he attempted a sweep shot.

Pandya completed his allotted 10 overs, despite leaving the field following his fourth over after injuring his groin - the all-rounder's efforts rewarded when Neesham slogged him to the man at wide long-on.

Watch India vs New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 10am on Wednesday.