Day 1 of 4
Badge

India

 
Close
Badge

New Zealand

211-5  (46.1 ov)

New Zealand are 211 for 5 with 3.5 overs left

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final goes to reserve day

Black Caps battled to 211-5 batting first at Old Trafford before rain

Virat Kohli's side were on top before rain halted play in Manchester

India and New Zealand's World Cup semi-final will be completed on Wednesday after rain led to only 46.1 overs being bowled at Old Trafford.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

New Zealand had scrapped to 211-5 on a difficult strip having elected to bat, before the rain started falling around 2pm in Manchester.

Hopes of a restart, which would have seen India set a target of 148 from 20 overs, were raised when the rain relented at 5.30pm but it then picked up again, with play unable to begin by the 6.35pm cut off-time.

The Black Caps will resume their innings, weather permitting, at 10.30am on Wednesday in a full 50-over-a-side contest, with the winner going on to face England or Australia - who meet in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday - in Sunday's final at Lord's.

India would make the final in the event of a washout having finished top of the table in the group stage - New Zealand pipped Pakistan on net run-rate to qualify in fourth spot.

Kane Williamson topped 500 runs for the World Cup during his half-century

Kane Williamson (67 of 95) and Ross Taylor (67no off 85) struck half-centuries for the Kiwis, who who ended the group stage with three straight defeats, to Pakistan, Australia and England.

Martin Guptill (1) avoided a third first-ball duck of the tournament from the opening delivery of the game - India's lbw review coming in vain with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's delivery sliding down leg.

But the batsman snicked behind in the fourth over as Jasprit Bumrah found his outside edge, Virat Kohli taking an excellent catch at second slip.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Martin Guptill

New Zealand mustered just 10 runs from the first seven overs and continued to find it slow going against a fine India attack, though Williamson shared half-century stands with first Henry Nicholls (28 off 51) and then long-time team-mate Taylor as he passed 500 runs for the tournament and notched his 39th ODI fifty.

The Black Caps captain was fourth man out, slashing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to backward point where Ravindra Jadeja, who had earlier bowled Nicholls through the gate, took the catch.

Taylor, who had been dropped on 22 by Dhoni off Bumrah, struggled for fluency on the difficult surface but began to find his rhythm shortly before the rain teemed down, smashing Chahal for the six that earned him his 50th fifty for New Zealand in ODI cricket, and then four two balls later.

Ross Taylor is unbeaten on 67 for New Zealand

Taylor - batting with Tom Latham (3no) at the time of the stoppage after Jimmy Neesham (12) and Colin de Grandhomme (16) were dismissed by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar respectively - also successfully overturned an lbw review on 56 with Bhuvneshwar's ball striking him outside the line off off stump as he attempted a sweep shot.

Pandya completed his allotted 10 overs, despite leaving the field following his fourth over after injuring his groin - the all-rounder's efforts rewarded when Neesham slogged him to the man at wide long-on.

Watch India vs New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 10am on Wednesday.

Match Details

Date
9th Jul 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
N J Llong

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill c Kohli b Bumrah 1
H.M. Nicholls b Jadeja 28
K.S. Williamson c Jadeja b Chahal 67
L.R.P.L. Taylor Not out 67
J.D.S. Neesham c Karthik b Pandya 12
C. de Grandhomme c Dhoni b Kumar 16
T.W.M. Latham Not out 3
Extras 13w, 4lb 17
Total 46.1 Overs 211 - 5
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 8.1 1 30 1
J.J. Bumrah 8 1 25 1
H.H. Pandya 10 0 55 1
Jadeja 10 0 34 1
Chahal 10 0 63 1
Full Bowling Card

