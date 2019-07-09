India vs New Zealand

Cricket Match
New Zealand are 133 for 2 with 15.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Jul 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- N J Llong
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.J. Guptill
|c Kohli b Bumrah
|1
|H.M. Nicholls
|b Jadeja
|28
|K.S. Williamson
|Not out
|67
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|Not out
|24
|Extras
|11w, 2lb
|13
|Total
|34.4 Overs
|133 - 2
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Kumar
|5
|1
|13
|0
|J.J. Bumrah
|5.5
|1
|13
|1
|H.H. Pandya
|7
|0
|34
|0
|Jadeja
|9
|0
|26
|1
|Chahal
|7
|0
|36
|0