Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

 
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

133-2  (34.4 ov)

New Zealand are 133 for 2 with 15.2 overs left

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from Old Trafford as India and New Zealand contest the first World Cup semi-final. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404).

Match Details

Date
9th Jul 2019
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
N J Llong

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill c Kohli b Bumrah 1
H.M. Nicholls b Jadeja 28
K.S. Williamson Not out 67
L.R.P.L. Taylor Not out 24
Extras 11w, 2lb 13
Total 34.4 Overs 133 - 2
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 5 1 13 0
J.J. Bumrah 5.5 1 13 1
H.H. Pandya 7 0 34 0
Jadeja 9 0 26 1
Chahal 7 0 36 0
Full Bowling Card