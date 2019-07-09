Cricket Match
India
New Zealand
133-2 (35.0 ov)
India vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|133-2 (35.0 ov)
|New Zealand are 133 for 2 with 15.0 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings133-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|c Kohli b Bumrah
|1
|14
|0
|0
|7.14
|H.M. Nicholls
|b Jadeja
|28
|51
|2
|0
|54.90
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|67
|94
|6
|0
|71.28
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|Not out
|24
|51
|2
|0
|47.06
|Extras
|11w, 2lb
|13
|Total
|35.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|133
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Guptill 3.3ov
- 69 Nicholls 18.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|5
|1
|13
|0
|2.60
|J.J. Bumrah
|6
|1
|14
|1
|2.33
|H.H. Pandya
|7
|0
|34
|0
|4.86
|Jadeja
|9.3
|0
|30
|1
|3.16
|Chahal
|7
|0
|36
|0
|5.14
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Jul 2019
- Toss
- New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- N J Llong
Live Commentary
-
34.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
34.5
APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dhoni, appeal made for Stumped.
-
34.4
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
34.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
34.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja, fielded by Karthik.
-
34.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, in the air under control for 3 runs, run save by Pant.
-
33.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
33.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
33.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
33.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni. A fine edge and the ball then hits Taylor hard on the body and they scamper through for a single.
-
33.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
33.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
32.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
32.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
32.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
32.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
32.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Ross Taylor. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
32.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Kane Williamson. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run.
-
31.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
31.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
31.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
31.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper for no runs, dropped catch by Dhoni. Beautifully bowled by Bumrah, he finds the outside edge of Taylor's bat with a leg cutter but it's very low when it reaches Dhoni and he can't get his gloves underneath the ball. Perhaps a younger version of MSD might have taken that chance.
-
31.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
31.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
30.6
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
30.5
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya, fielded by Pant.
-
30.4
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
30.3
Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor. Slower ball bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahul. Another top edge but again it lands safe, luck going New Zealand's way in this over.
-
30.2
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
30.1
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled for 4 runs. Well I thought that had gone straight up in the air. It hadn't, instead it flew straight over MS Dhoni's head and bounced just inside the rope. Kohli has his head in his hands, he knows Williamson was lucky there.
-
29.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
29.5
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. For once Chahal gets his line wrong and Taylor is able to sweep hard behind square. That was a poor delivery and New Zealand are just starting to pick up the odd boundary.
-
29.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
29.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
29.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
29.2
Wide Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
29.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
28.6
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
28.5
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
28.4
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Kohli, fielded by Bumrah.
-
28.3
Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
28.3
Wide Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor. Slower ball bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
28.2
Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Gloved to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
28.1
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
27.6
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Width as Chahal bowls a googly that turns back but Taylor gets a big chunk of bat on it and it flies beyond slip for the second boundary in the over.
-
27.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
27.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
27.3
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A rare boundary as Williamson takes a calculated risk and finds the gap on the legside with a slog sweep along the ground.
-
27.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
27.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kohli, fielded by Kumar.
-
26.6
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni. Pandya is back but still New Zealand pick up just the four runs from the over.
-
26.5
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
26.4
Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor. Slower ball bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
26.3
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run.
-
26.2
Hardik Pandya to Ross Taylor. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run.
-
26.1
Hardik Pandya to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, for 1 run.
-
25.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
25.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
25.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
25.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.
-
25.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
25.1
APPEAL! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ross Taylor. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma, appeal made for L.B.W. Brilliant control from Chahal, his confidence is building as the batsmen defend him. He deceives Taylor with the googly and beats the inside edge, hitting the front pad. India want LBW but again the umpire shakes his head. Again Hawk-Eye says it was umpire's call on leg stump, if that is given though it's out.