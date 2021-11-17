Cricket Match
India
64-1 (7.1 ov)
New Zealand
164-6
India vs New Zealand
|India 1st
|64-1 (7.1 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|164-6 (20.0 ov)
|India need 101 runs to win from 12.5 overs
India 1st Innings64-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|c Chapman b Santner
|15
|14
|1
|1
|107.14
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|Not out
|39
|23
|5
|2
|169.57
|S.A. Yadav
|Not out
|6
|6
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w, 3lb
|4
|Total
|7.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|64
Fall of Wickets
- 50 Rahul 5.1ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|Boult
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|L.H. Ferguson
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|M.J. Santner
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
|Astle
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
New Zealand 1st Innings164-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|c Iyer b Chahar
|70
|42
|3
|4
|166.67
|D.J. Mitchell
|b Kumar
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.S. Chapman
|b Ashwin
|63
|50
|6
|2
|126.00
|G.D. Phillips
|lbw Ashwin
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.L. Seifert
|c Yadav b Kumar
|12
|11
|2
|0
|109.09
|R. Ravindra
|b Siraj
|7
|8
|1
|0
|87.50
|M.J. Santner
|Not out
|4
|4
|0
|0
|100.00
|T.G. Southee (c)
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3w, 2b, 3lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|164
- To Bat:
- T.D. Astle,
- L.H. Ferguson,
- T.A. Boult
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Mitchell 0.3ov
- 110 Chapman 13.2ov
- 110 Phillips 13.5ov
- 150 Guptill 17.2ov
- 153 Seifert 18.2ov
- 162 Ravindra 19.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
|D.L. Chahar
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.50
|M. Siraj
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|Ashwin
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|A.R. Patel
|4
|0
|31
|0
|7.75
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Nov 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- J Madanagopal
Live Commentary
-
7.1
Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
6.6
Todd Astle to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
6.5
Todd Astle to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Southee, fielded by Santner.
-
6.4
Todd Astle to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
6.3
Todd Astle to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
6.2
Todd Astle to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Southee.
-
6.1
FOUR! Todd Astle to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
5.6
FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Boult.
-
5.4
Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
5.3
Mitchell Santner to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
5.2
Mitchell Santner to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chapman.
-
5.1
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Santner to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Chapman. That's the bitter shot from Rahul.
-
4.6
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Ravindra.
-
4.5
SIX! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
4.4
FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Trent Boult to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
4.1
SIX! Trent Boult to Lokesh Rahul. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
3.6
Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Ravindra.
-
3.5
Lockie Ferguson to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ravindra.
-
3.4
Lockie Ferguson to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chapman.
-
3.3
Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Guptill.
-
3.2
Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.1
Lockie Ferguson to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
2.6
SIX! Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Rohit Sharma produces one of the best shot.
-
2.5
Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, run save by Boult.
-
2.4
Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
2.3
FOUR! Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
2.2
FOUR! Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
-
2.1
Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
2.1
Wide Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Seifert.
-
1.6
Trent Boult to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Santner. Trent Boult is keeping his line and length perfectly.
-
1.5
Trent Boult to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
1.4
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
1.3
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
1.2
Trent Boult to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
1.1
Trent Boult to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.6
Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to backward point for no runs, mis-fielded by Phillips, fielded by Mitchell.
-
0.5
Tim Southee to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
0.4
Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Astle.
-
0.3
FOUR! Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, dropped catch by Guptill.
-
0.2
Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Tim Southee to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Astle.
-
19.6
Mohammed Siraj to Tim Southee. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 2 runs, shy attempt by Pant, fielded by Yadav. The first innings comes to a close. New Zealand has posted a decent total on the board. Despite losing an early wicket, Guptill and Chapman steadied the ship for the Kiwis. Will the Indian batters chase the target? Join us for the chase in a while.
-
19.5
OUT! Bowled. Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, missed. Siraj shatters the stumps.
-
19.4
Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
19.3
Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
19.2
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
19.1
Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
18.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mitchell Santner. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
18.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
18.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mitchell Santner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
18.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rachin Ravindra. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
18.2
OUT! Caught. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Tim Seifert. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point, caught by Yadav. Siefert gifted his wicket away.
-
18.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rachin Ravindra. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
17.6
Deepak Chahar to Tim Seifert. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
17.5
Deepak Chahar to Rachin Ravindra. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
17.4
Deepak Chahar to Rachin Ravindra. Short, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
17.3
Deepak Chahar to Tim Seifert. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
17.2
OUT! Caught. Deepak Chahar to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Iyer. Deepak Chahar gets his revenge in his very next ball.
-
17.1
SIX! Deepak Chahar to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.