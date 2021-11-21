Cricket Match

India

39-0 (4.2 ov)

In Play
New Zealand

 

India are 39 for 0 with 15.4 overs left

India vs New Zealand

India 1st 38-0 (3.5 ov)
India 1st Innings38-0

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma (c) Not out 23 12 2 2 191.67
I.P.K.P. Kishan Not out 15 14 3 0 107.14
Extras 1b 1
Total 3.5 Overs, 0 wkts 38
To Bat: 
S.A. Yadav,
R.R. Pant,
S.S. Iyer,
V.R. Iyer,
A.R. Patel,
D.L. Chahar,
B. Kumar,
H.V. Patel,
Y.S. Chahal

Fall of Wickets

New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Boult 2 0 18 0 9.00
Milne 1 0 10 0 10.00
L.H. Ferguson 0.5 0 9 0 10.80

Match Details

Date
21st Nov 2021
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
J Madanagopal
Match Referee
M Nayyar
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 21, 2021 1:54pm

    4.2

    Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

    4.1

    Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

    3.6

    Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

    3.5

    Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chapman.

    3.4

    Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Phillips, fielded by Seifert.

    3.3

    Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Phillips, fielded by Guptill.

    3.2

    SIX! Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

    3.1

    Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chapman.

    2.6

    Trent Boult to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

    2.5

    Trent Boult to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

    2.4

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

    2.3

    Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Seifert, fielded by Guptill.

    2.2

    SIX! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.

    2.1

    Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

    1.6

    FOUR! Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Good start for India.

    1.5

    Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.

    1.4

    Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

    1.3

    Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.

    1.2

    Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.

    1.1

    FOUR! Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

    0.6

    Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Seifert.

    0.5

    Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.

    0.4

    Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, off stump no foot movement defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.

    0.3

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

    0.2

    FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

    0.1

    NEW BALL. APPEAL! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chapman, appeal made for L.B.W.

Full Commentary