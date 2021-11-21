Cricket Match
India
39-0 (4.2 ov)
New Zealand
India vs New Zealand
|India 1st
|38-0 (3.5 ov)
|India are 39 for 0 with 15.4 overs left
India 1st Innings38-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|Not out
|23
|12
|2
|2
|191.67
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|Not out
|15
|14
|3
|0
|107.14
|Extras
|1b
|1
|Total
|3.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|38
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|Milne
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|L.H. Ferguson
|0.5
|0
|9
|0
|10.80
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Nov 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Umpires
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- J Madanagopal
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
4.2
Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
4.1
Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
3.6
Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
3.5
Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chapman.
-
3.4
Lockie Ferguson to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, run save by Phillips, fielded by Seifert.
-
3.3
Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Phillips, fielded by Guptill.
-
3.2
SIX! Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
3.1
Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chapman.
-
2.6
Trent Boult to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.
-
2.5
Trent Boult to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
2.4
FOUR! Trent Boult to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Seifert, fielded by Guptill.
-
2.2
SIX! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
2.1
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
1.6
FOUR! Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Good start for India.
-
1.5
Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
1.4
Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
1.3
Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
1.2
Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
1.1
FOUR! Adam Milne to Ishan Kishan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
0.6
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Seifert.
-
0.5
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
0.4
Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, off stump no foot movement defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Santner.
-
0.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
0.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. APPEAL! Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chapman, appeal made for L.B.W.