Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

207-1 (35.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

India are 207 for 1 with 14.5 overs left

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan LIVE

Over-by-over commentary from Old Trafford as India face Pakistan. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
16th Jun 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M Erasmus, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Azam b Riaz 57
R.G. Sharma Not out 119
V. Kohli Not out 25
Extras 5w, 1b, 6
Total 35.1 Overs 207 - 1
pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M Amir 6 1 18 0
H. Ali 5 0 45 0
Wahab 5 0 25 1
S.I. Wasim 9 0 44 0
S. Khan 8 0 51 0
Malik 1 0 11 0
Hafeez 1 0 11 0
