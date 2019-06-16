India vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
India are 207 for 1 with 14.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|K.L. Rahul
|c Azam b Riaz
|57
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|119
|V. Kohli
|Not out
|25
|Extras
|5w, 1b,
|6
|Total
|35.1 Overs
|207 - 1
Full Batting Card
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M Amir
|6
|1
|18
|0
|H. Ali
|5
|0
|45
|0
|Wahab
|5
|0
|25
|1
|S.I. Wasim
|9
|0
|44
|0
|S. Khan
|8
|0
|51
|0
|Malik
|1
|0
|11
|0
|Hafeez
|1
|0
|11
|0