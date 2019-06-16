Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

336-5
Result
Badge

Pakistan

212-6

India win by 89 runs (DLS Method)

India vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma's swashbuckling 140 leads India to emphatic 89-run (DLS) win over Pakistan

11:14
Highlights from Old Trafford as Rohit Sharma's 140 helped India earn a seventh World Cup victory over Pakistan

Rohit Sharma's second century in the World Cup earned India a thumping 89-run (DLS) win over Pakistan at Old Trafford.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

In front of a raucous sold-out crowd in Manchester, Sharma's 24th ODI hundred was full of poise, exquisite timing, and destructive hitting as he pummeled 14 fours and three sixes in his 140 off 113 balls.

The opener shared a record opening stand in a World Cup for India against Pakistan of 136 with KL Rahul (57) and put on 98 with Virat Kohli (77), who became the fastest player to reach 11,000 ODI runs during his innings.

India vs Pakistan could have been sold out 20 times

Set a daunting 337 for victory, Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq (7) to the first-ever ball Vijay Shankar bowled in a World Cup but rebounded well as Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) shared a 104-run second-wicket stand.

However, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the set pair in consecutive overs before Hardik Pandya removed Mohammad Hafeez (9) and Shoaib Malik (0) off successive deliveries as Pakistan slipped from 117-1 to 129-5.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (12) was unable to drag his side back into the match, bowled by Shankar before the rain returned. And left an unrealistic 136 off five overs when they made their way back on to the pitch, Pakistan eventually closed on 212-6 from 40 overs, well short of their DLS target.

Rohit rules the roost

India and Pakistan fans during the Cricket World Cup match at Old Trafford

You could be forgiven for thinking the match was taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai or the National Stadium in Karachi such was the noise and frenzy in Manchester on Sunday morning in the build-up to the game.

After overnight rain, Sarfaraz opted to bowl first as leg spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim returned to the line-up while Rahul was promoted to the top of India's order with Shankar coming in for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

The early running between Sharma and Rahul was indecisive and Fakhar was guilty of throwing to the wrong end with Sharma stranded having looked to go for a second that was not available, leaving Sarfaraz livid at the missed opportunity.

Sharma made the most of his second life, smacking Shadab for a 91-meter six before driving the spinner away to the point boundary next ball as he brought up a 34-ball fifty.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a 98-run second-wicket stand

Rahul reached his half-century in an equally impressive method, dismissing a long hop from Shoaib Malik over the midwicket boundary for six but he was caught at cover two overs later as Pakistan finally broke the first-wicket stand.

The loss of the wicket did little to slow India's progress, with Kohli building his innings around picking up quick twos allowing Sharma's free-wheeling striking to propel him an 85-ball century.

Just as Sharma looked to be heading towards a fourth ODI double hundred he scooped Hasan Ali straight to Wahab Riaz to bring an end to an exceptional innings.

Mohammad Amir is the current joint leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with 13 scalps

Amir then took center stage, picking up the wickets of Pandya (26) and MS Dhoni (1) in successive overs before a brief rain shower brought the players off the field with 3.2 overs left in India's innings.

After a 34-minute break, the players returned and Kohli fell in odd circumstance - given out caught behind off Amir - and the Indian captain walked off despite replays following his dismissal showing a gap between the ball and the edge of the bat as his side finished with an impressive 336-5.

India's bowling depth stifles Pakistan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had taken five wickets over the previous two World Cup games for India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled just 2.4 overs before he was forced off the field with a stiff hamstring but India's misfortune was short-lived as Shankar, who was called on to bowl the final two balls of the sixth over, trapped opener Imam lbw.

Though Fakhar and Babar's rebuilding of Pakistan's innings was slow, it proved fruitful and India missed the opportunity to pick up a second wicket when they failed to review an lbw shout against the latter off Yuzvendra Chahal - with replays showing the ball from the spinner would have hit the stumps.

It began to become a costly error as the Pakistan pair found the middle of the bat more easily but Kuldeep turned the match on its head with an exceptional delivery - the leg spinner tossed the ball up, drifted it away from Babar before it spun back in sharply to bowl the batsman through the gap between bat and pad.

And, in his next over, leg-spinner Kuldeep removed Fakhar as the opener top-edged a sweep to Chahal at cover and Pandya's double-strike in the next over, which included bowling Shoaib for a golden duck, swung the match firmly in India's favour.

Sarfaraz dug deep but after edging to 12, his leg stump was splattered by the returning Shankar, as India's dominance with bat and ball told.

Another rain delayed then saw a revised target leave Pakistan needing 302 from 40 overs and although Imad (46no) and Shadab (20no) enjoyed their brief spells at the crease, a win for India was the only outcome expected.

The victory moved India up to third in the table, level on seven points with New Zealand having played four matches, while Pakistan's third defeat in five games sees them remain in ninth.

Match Details

Date
16th Jun 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M Erasmus, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq lbw Shankar 7
F. Zaman c Chahal b Yadav 62
M.B. Azam b Yadav 48
M. Hafeez c Shankar b Pandya 9
S. Ahmed b Shankar 12
S. Malik b Pandya 0
S.I. Wasim Not out 46
S. Khan Not out 20
Extras 1nb, 6w, 1lb 8
Total 40.0 Overs 212 - 6
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 2.4 0 8 0
J.J. Bumrah 8 0 52 0
V. Shankar 5.2 0 22 2
H.H. Pandya 8 0 44 2
K. Yadav 9 1 32 2
Chahal 7 0 53 0
Full Bowling Card

