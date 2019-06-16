Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

213-1 (35.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

India are 213 for 1 with 14.2 overs left

India vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
India 1st 213-1 (35.4 ov)
India are 213 for 1 with 14.2 overs left

India 1st Innings213-1

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul c Azam b Riaz 57 78 3 2 73.08
R.G. Sharma Not out 125 104 12 3 120.19
V. Kohli (c) Not out 25 32 1 0 78.13
Extras 5w, 1b, 6
Total 35.4 Overs, 1 wkts 213
To Bat: 
V. Shankar,
K.M. Jadhav,
M.S. Dhoni,
H.H. Pandya,
B. Kumar,
K. Yadav,
Y.S. Chahal,
J.J. Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  1. 136 Rahul 23.5ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
M Amir 6 1 18 0 3.00
H. Ali 5 0 45 0 9.00
Wahab 5.1 0 26 1 5.03
S.I. Wasim 9 0 44 0 4.89
S. Khan 8 0 51 0 6.38
Malik 1 0 11 0 11.00
Hafeez 1 0 11 0 11.00

Match Details

Date
16th Jun 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M Erasmus, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 16, 2019 12:51pm

  •  

    35.4

    Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    35.3

    FOUR! Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Picked up on the slower ball and it was delivered right in his zone. Up and over to the rope.

  •  

    35.2

    Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by Khan.

  •  

    35.1

    Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    34.6

    Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    34.5

    FOUR! Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Genuine outside edge as the ball spins off the surface. Would have gone straight to a first slip.

  •  

    34.4

    Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    34.3

    Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Arm length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    34.2

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    34.1

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    33.6

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    33.5

    FOUR! Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Much fuller which made this shot easier to play. Rolls his wrists to control it along the floor and picks the gap.

  •  

    33.4

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    33.3

    Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    33.2

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    33.1

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    32.6

    Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    32.5

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    32.4

    Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    32.3

    Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    32.2

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    32.1

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, Gloved to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    31.6

    Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    31.5

    Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    31.4

    Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    31.3

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Azam, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    31.2

    Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    31.1

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    30.6

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    30.5

    Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    30.4

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    30.3

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    30.2

    FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Crunched on the top of the bounce. Brilliant piece of batting.

  •  

    30.1

    Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    29.6

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq. Second World Cup 2019 century for Rohit Sharma. This man knows how to score runs in all conditions and makes batting look so easy. Is a double on the cards?

  •  

    29.5

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    29.4

    Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    29.3

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    29.2

    Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    29.1

    Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq. Sarfaraz ringing the changes with his bowlers, trying to get another breakthrough.

  •  

    28.6

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    28.5

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    28.4

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    28.3

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    28.2

    Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    28.1

    Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    27.6

    Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    27.6

    Wide Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball full toss, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    27.5

    Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    27.4

    Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    27.3

    Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    27.2

    Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.

  •  

    27.1

    Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    26.6

    Hassan Ali to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    26.5

    Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    26.4

    Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Khan.

  •  

    26.3

    Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    26.2

    SIX! Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs. Watch out in the crowd. Easy delivery for Rohit as he hits with the bounce and lifts it over the top.

  •  

    26.1

    Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

Full Commentary