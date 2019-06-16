Cricket Match
India
213-1 (35.4 ov)
Pakistan
India vs Pakistan
India 1st Innings213-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|c Azam b Riaz
|57
|78
|3
|2
|73.08
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|125
|104
|12
|3
|120.19
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|25
|32
|1
|0
|78.13
|Extras
|5w, 1b,
|6
|Total
|35.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|213
Fall of Wickets
- 136 Rahul 23.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
Live Commentary
-
35.4
Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
35.3
FOUR! Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Picked up on the slower ball and it was delivered right in his zone. Up and over to the rope.
-
35.2
Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, run save by Khan.
-
35.1
Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
34.6
Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
34.5
FOUR! Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Genuine outside edge as the ball spins off the surface. Would have gone straight to a first slip.
-
34.4
Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
34.3
Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Arm length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
34.2
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
34.1
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
33.6
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
33.5
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Much fuller which made this shot easier to play. Rolls his wrists to control it along the floor and picks the gap.
-
33.4
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
33.3
Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
33.2
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
33.1
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
32.6
Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
32.5
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
32.4
Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
32.3
Imad Wasim to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
32.2
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
32.1
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, Gloved to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
31.6
Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
31.5
Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.
-
31.4
Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
31.3
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Azam, fielded by Ali.
-
31.2
Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
31.1
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
30.6
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
30.5
Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
30.4
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
30.3
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
30.2
FOUR! Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Crunched on the top of the bounce. Brilliant piece of batting.
-
30.1
Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
29.6
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq. Second World Cup 2019 century for Rohit Sharma. This man knows how to score runs in all conditions and makes batting look so easy. Is a double on the cards?
-
29.5
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
29.4
Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
29.3
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
29.2
Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli. Slider length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
29.1
Shadab Khan to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq. Sarfaraz ringing the changes with his bowlers, trying to get another breakthrough.
-
28.6
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
28.5
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
28.4
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
28.3
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
28.2
Mohammad Amir to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
28.1
Mohammad Amir to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
27.6
Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
27.6
Wide Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball full toss, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
27.5
Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
27.4
Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
27.3
Wahab Riaz to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
27.2
Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.
-
27.1
Wahab Riaz to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
26.6
Hassan Ali to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
26.5
Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
26.4
Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, shy attempt by Khan.
-
26.3
Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
26.2
SIX! Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs. Watch out in the crowd. Easy delivery for Rohit as he hits with the bounce and lifts it over the top.
-
26.1
Hassan Ali to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.