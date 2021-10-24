Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
India

India

31-2 (5.3 ov)
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

India are 31 for 2 with 14.3 overs left

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
24th Oct 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul b Afridi 3
R.G. Sharma lbw Afridi 0
V. Kohli Not out 16
S.A. Yadav Not out 11
Extras 1lb 1
Total 5.3 Overs 31 - 2
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 3 0 19 2
S.I. Wasim 2 0 10 0
H. Ali 0.1 0 0 0
Full Bowling Card