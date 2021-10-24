India vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
India are 31 for 2 with 14.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|K.L. Rahul
|b Afridi
|3
|R.G. Sharma
|lbw Afridi
|0
|V. Kohli
|Not out
|16
|S.A. Yadav
|Not out
|11
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|5.3 Overs
|31 - 2
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.S. Afridi
|3
|0
|19
|2
|S.I. Wasim
|2
|0
|10
|0
|H. Ali
|0.1
|0
|0
|0