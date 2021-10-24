Cricket Match
India
32-3 (5.5 ov)
Pakistan
India vs Pakistan
|India 1st
|32-3 (5.5 ov)
|India are 32 for 3 with 14.1 overs left
India 1st Innings32-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|b Afridi
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|R.G. Sharma
|lbw Afridi
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|16
|17
|0
|1
|94.12
|S.A. Yadav
|c Rizwan b Ali
|11
|8
|1
|1
|137.50
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|32
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Sharma 0.4ov
- 6 Rahul 2.1ov
- 31 Yadav 5.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|3
|0
|19
|2
|6.33
|S.I. Wasim
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|H. Ali
|0.3
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
Live Commentary
-
5.5
Hassan Ali to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
5.4
OUT! Caught. Hassan Ali to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge, caught by Rizwan.
-
5.3
Hassan Ali to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
5.2
Hassan Ali to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
5.1
Hassan Ali to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
4.6
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali, fielded by Zaman.
-
4.5
SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. High and handsome.
-
4.4
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Hafeez, fielded by Malik.
-
4.3
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
4.2
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
4.1
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.
-
3.6
FOUR! Imad Wasim to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Azam.
-
3.4
APPEAL! Imad Wasim to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Afridi, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
3.3
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
3.2
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
3.1
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
2.6
SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
2.5
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
2.4
Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
2.3
Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
2.2
Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
2.1
OUT! Bowled. Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, inside edge. Cleaned him up.
-
1.6
Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
1.5
Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Arm length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
1.4
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
1.3
Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Arm length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
1.2
Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
1.1
Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
0.6
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
0.5
Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
0.4
OUT! L.B.W. Shaheen Afridi to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad. Plumb in front! The umpire raises his finger straightaway.
-
0.3
Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for 1 run.
-
0.2
Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.