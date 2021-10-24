Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

32-3 (5.5 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

India are 32 for 3 with 14.1 overs left

India vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
India 1st 32-3 (5.5 ov)
India are 32 for 3 with 14.1 overs left

India 1st Innings32-3

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
K.L. Rahul b Afridi 3 8 0 0 37.50
R.G. Sharma lbw Afridi 0 1 0 0 0.00
V. Kohli (c) Not out 16 17 0 1 94.12
S.A. Yadav c Rizwan b Ali 11 8 1 1 137.50
R.R. Pant Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 1lb 1
Total 5.5 Overs, 3 wkts 32
To Bat: 
H.H. Pandya,
R.A. Jadeja,
B. Kumar,
M. Shami,
V.C. Vinod,
J.J. Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Sharma 0.4ov
  2. 6 Rahul 2.1ov
  3. 31 Yadav 5.4ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 3 0 19 2 6.33
S.I. Wasim 2 0 10 0 5.00
H. Ali 0.3 0 1 0 2.00

Match Details

Date
24th Oct 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 24, 2021 3:32pm

  •  

    5.5

    Hassan Ali to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  • 5.4

    OUT! Caught. Hassan Ali to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge, caught by Rizwan.

  •  

    5.3

    Hassan Ali to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    5.2

    Hassan Ali to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    5.1

    Hassan Ali to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    4.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    4.5

    SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. High and handsome.

  •  

    4.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Hafeez, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    4.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    4.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, middle stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    4.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    3.6

    FOUR! Imad Wasim to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    3.4

    APPEAL! Imad Wasim to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Afridi, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    3.3

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    3.2

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    3.1

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    2.6

    SIX! Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    2.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    2.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    2.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  • 2.1

    OUT! Bowled. Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, inside edge. Cleaned him up.

  •  

    1.6

    Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    1.5

    Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Arm length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    1.4

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    1.3

    Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Arm length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    1.2

    Imad Wasim to Lokesh Rahul. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    1.1

    Imad Wasim to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    0.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    0.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  • 0.4

    OUT! L.B.W. Shaheen Afridi to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad. Plumb in front! The umpire raises his finger straightaway.

  •  

    0.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Full Commentary