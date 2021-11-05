Cricket Match
India
Scotland
85 (17.4 ov)
India vs Scotland
|Scotland 1st
|85All out (17.4 ov)
|Scotland are 85 all out with 2.2 overs left - Between Innings
Scotland 1st Innings85 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.G. Munsey
|c Pandya b Shami
|24
|19
|4
|1
|126.32
|K.J. Coetzer (c)
|b Bumrah
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|M.H. Cross
|lbw Jadeja
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|R.D. Berrington
|b Jadeja
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.S. MacLeod
|b Shami
|16
|28
|0
|0
|57.14
|M.A. Leask
|b Jadeja
|21
|12
|2
|1
|175.00
|C.N. Greaves
|c Pandya b Ashwin
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|M.R.J. Watt
|b Bumrah
|14
|13
|2
|0
|107.69
|S. Sharif
|run out sub
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.C. Evans
|b Shami
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.T.J. Wheal
|Not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|All Out, 17.4 Overs
|85
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Coetzer 2.3ov
- 27 Munsey 5.2ov
- 28 Berrington 6.3ov
- 29 Cross 6.6ov
- 58 Leask 11.2ov
- 63 Greaves 13.4ov
- 81 MacLeod 16.1ov
- 81 Sharif 16.2ov
- 81 Evans 16.3ov
- 85 Watt 17.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.J. Bumrah
|3.4
|1
|10
|2
|2.73
|V.C. Vinod
|3
|0
|15
|0
|5.00
|Ashwin
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|Shami
|3
|1
|15
|3
|5.00
|Jadeja
|4
|0
|15
|3
|3.75
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Nov 2021
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
Live Commentary
-
17.4
OUT! Bowled. Jasprit Bumrah to Mark Watt. Yorker, to leg moves in front Scoop, missed. Bumrah perishes the last wicket. Scotland has been bowled for 85. The Indian bowlers did their job right in the field and their batters will look to chase the target as soon as possible. Join us for the chase shortly.
-
17.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Brad Wheal. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
17.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Brad Wheal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
17.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Mark Watt. Slower ball half volley, to leg backing away driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
16.6
Mohammed Shami to Brad Wheal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
16.5
Mohammed Shami to Mark Watt. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
16.4
Mohammed Shami to Brad Wheal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
16.3
OUT! Bowled. Mohammed Shami to Alasdair Evans. Yorker, to leg no foot movement defending, hit pad. A team hat-trick.
-
16.2
OUT! Run Out (Sub). Mohammed Shami to Safyaan Sharif. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket. A fabulous presence of mind from Ishan Kishan.
-
16.1
OUT! Bowled. Mohammed Shami to Calum MacLeod. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad. Shami with a bang again.
-
15.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Off break full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
15.6
Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Watt. Arm length ball, wide outside off stump down the track driving, missed to point for 2 runs, stumping missed by Pant, fielded by Bumrah.
-
15.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Watt. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Vinod. Ashwin is trying to find one more wicket for his side.
-
15.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Watt. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
15.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
15.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Watt. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
15.1
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Watt. Quicker length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
14.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Watt. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
14.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Watt. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
14.4
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Watt. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Shami.
-
14.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Watt. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
14.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Mark Watt. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
13.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mark Watt. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
13.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Carrom ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
13.4
OUT! Caught. Ravichandran Ashwin to Chris Greaves. Carrom length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Pandya. Ashwin bags up his first wicket. Greaves throws his wicket away.
-
13.4
Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Chris Greaves. Carrom length ball, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
13.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Chris Greaves. Quicker length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
13.2
APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Chris Greaves. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit body to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
13.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
12.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Greaves. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
12.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Greaves. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
12.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Greaves. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Calum MacLeod. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
12.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Calum MacLeod. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Calum MacLeod. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
11.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
11.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
11.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
11.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Chris Greaves. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
11.2
OUT! Bowled. Ravindra Jadeja to Michael Leask. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad. Jadeja is crumbling Scotland's middle order.
-
11.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
10.6
Mohammed Shami to Calum MacLeod. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
10.5
APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Calum MacLeod. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Sharma, fielded by Kohli, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
10.4
Mohammed Shami to Michael Leask. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
10.3
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Michael Leask. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Driven down the ground.
-
10.2
SIX! Mohammed Shami to Michael Leask. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
10.1
Mohammed Shami to Calum MacLeod. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
9.6
Varun Chakravarthy to Calum MacLeod. Googly full toss, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
9.5
Varun Chakravarthy to Calum MacLeod. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
9.4
Varun Chakravarthy to Michael Leask. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
9.3
FOUR! Varun Chakravarthy to Michael Leask. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Varun Chakravarthy to Michael Leask. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
9.1
Varun Chakravarthy to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
8.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Michael Leask. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya. The Indian spinners are keeping the things tight so far.
-
8.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, Gloved to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
8.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
8.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Michael Leask. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
8.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to backward point for 1 run, run save by Vinod.
-
8.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Calum MacLeod. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Michael Leask. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
7.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, thick edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
7.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
7.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Michael Leask. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
7.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
7.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Calum MacLeod. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.